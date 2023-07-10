Early Prime Day 2023: Score 54% Off Amazon’s Echo Show 8 — It’s Lowest Price Yet!

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Prime Day may be happening Tuesday (July 11) and Wednesday (July 12), but hot-ticketed items are already being majorly discounted. Among some of the best early Prime Day deals we discovered is the Amazon Echo Show 8, which is regularly $130, but is currently being offered for just $60 — meaning it’s more than half off!

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Whether you know what want or you’re still building your list of most wanted items, make sure this tech item is at the top of your must-haves. Not only does it act as a source for checking the time, day and weather, but you can also stream music, TV shows and movies just by asking Alexa.

The sleek and compact design features rounded edges you can easily display on your counter, storage cabinet, nightstand or even in your college dorm. The screen comes with an HD display and stereo for watching and listening to music. It’s also compatible with Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and more — just download your desired apps in the app store (or ask Alexa). Music streamers including Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music are also available, so you can listen to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) however you prefer.

Keep reading to shop the deal.

Amazon

Echo Show 8 $59.99 $129.99 54% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Echo Show 8 currently has a rating of 4.7 stars — and that’s with more than 57,000 people giving it five stars. You can choose between two shades: charcoal gray or glacier white, which will give it a framed style. Shoppers can’t stop praising the sound quality, user-friendly setup and its ability to monitor your home when you’re out. One reviewer loves it so much they wrote, “We have one in just about every room of the house.”

You can also sleep soundly with its security features, including its ability to connect to Ring Doorbells and option to look through its camera to see live activity in your home.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best cookware deals, robot vacuum deals and mattress sales.