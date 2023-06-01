Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023: How to Watch the Music Festival for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s officially summer festival and tour season! The city of Barcelona is kicking off the warm weather with Primavera Sound 2023, from Thursday (June 1) to Saturday (June 3). For those of us who couldn’t get tickets or jet off to Spain, we typically would pray for snippets of performances to be posted on TikTok or scattered around the Internet, but Amazon had other plans.

Thanks to Amazon Music Live, you can actually stream the music festival straight from your couch. The streaming service has live coverage of the events for each day and will be showing performances from artists including Japanese Breakfast, Maggie Rogers, The War on Drugs, Calvin Harris, Måneskin and more.

Related What to Watch on Amazon Prime Video: Billboard Recommendations

Rather than pack all your travel necessities and festival gear you can literally pop some popcorn and listen to live songs in your coziest leggings. You won’t even have to worry about reapplying sunscreen since you can literally watch in from your AC-filled home.

How to Watch Primavera Sound 2023

The music festival is streaming live exclusively through Amazon Prime Video, which means unless you’re a Prime member, you’re going to need to sign up for a membership. For those already subscribed, you can tune in Thursday (June 1) at 1:30 p.m. ET and start streaming Primavera Sound day one live. You’ll also find it under the Live Channels section on Prime Video.

Primavera Sound Live $Free with Prime membership Buy Now 1

Not a Prime Member? Click here or the buy button above to enjoy a 30-day free trial to stream Primavera Sound 2023 and other content in the mega-library of films, movies and TV shows. Prime Video has a large selection of original series and movies available to stream free of charge.

The massive collection of Prime Originals includes Citadel, Daisy Jones & The Six, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Swarm, The Powder, Harlem, Invincible, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Fleabag, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Legend of Vox Machina.

Once the free trial ends, your Amazon Prime membership will cost $14.99/month (or $139/year). Besides Prime Video access, Prime members get access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading in addition to free same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on millions of items, exclusive deals, groceries, savings on prescriptions and more. Amazon also provides 50% Prime memberships for qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients.

You can also buy and rent movies on Prime Video and add channels like Paramount+, Max, Starz and Showtime.

Plan your viewing session and check out the full lineup of Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival here.