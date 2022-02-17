The Best Sales to Shop for Presidents’ Day: Save Up to 70% Off Select Items

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking to save money this Presidents’ Day? The holiday weekend is a great time to get discounts on items that you may have been eyeing for months. To make things easier, we collected a list of over a dozen of the best deals that you can shop over the three-day weekend. Find markdowns on clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty items and much more. And if you’re more of a techie than a fashionista, our list includes sales on headphones, laptops, TVs, furniture and more from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and other retailers.

Keep reading for a roundup of sales to shop over President’s Day weekend.

Adidas – Save up to 30% off all Adidas gear on the website and participating stores when you use the promo code: SCORE. The promo ends Tuesday (Feb. 22).

Amazon – The mega-retailer is rolling back prices for President’s Day. Shoppers will score deals on apparel, books, beauty and personal care items, clothing, mattresses, electronics, jewelry, furniture, household supplies, musical instruments, toys and tons of other items.

Best Buy – If you want to stock up on electronics and appliances, Best Buy is offering loads of discounts. Find deals on refrigerators, washer and dryer sets, microwaves, tablets, sound bars and other speakers, cameras, streaming players, and more. Some of the can’t miss deal include this HP 14” Intel Laptop which is marked down to $189.99 (regular $250) and smart TVs starting at $99.

Free People – While there’s no official President’s Day sales extravaganza at Free People the fashion brand has a lot of great sales right now. For example, this velvet baby tee is on sale for just $9, this slouchy tunic is marked down to $69.95 (regular $148), this highline fleece hoodie is only $39.95 and this maxi dress is discounted to $30 (regular $98).

Forever 21 — From crop tops to accessories, Forever 21 is a one-stop-shop for lots of affordable goods. Right now, shoppers will save up to 70% on select styles during Forever 21’s President’s Day Sale. Items start as low as $2.99.

GameStop – The holiday weekend coincides with this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend and GameStop is getting in on the deals. Shoppers can save up to 20% off NBA video games such as NBA 2K22 ($19.99), NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition ($24.99) and NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition ($49.99).

Net-a-Porter – You won’t find a designated sale for President’s Day, but Net-A-Porter has amazing markdowns of up to 80% off clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products. Some of the deals include this Christopher Esber Cutout Halterneck Swimsuit ($117), these distressed jeans by Nili Lotan ($200) and these Sablyn stretch jersey shorts ($55).

Nike — Whether you’re updating your sneaker collection or shopping for activewear, there’s a good chance that you can find what you need on sale at Nike. Save up to 40% off shoes, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, tights, jackets and more.

Nordstrom – Some of the sales that you find at Nordstom include these UGG Fluffette Slippers which are on sale for $50. Shoppers can also save up to 25% off Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings and Mac Lip Primer and 35% off this hooded puffer jacket ($89.99). Visit the Nordstrom website for more deals on apparel, beauty products and jewelry and other best-sellers.

Sephora — President’s Day is a perfect time to stock up on makeup. Although Sephora doesn’t have an official sale for the holiday, the company is currently running a “By 1 Get, One 50% Off” promo on all full-size mascara (plus free shipping with the code: FREESHIP). You’ll also find a bunch of sale items like this Huda Beauty eyeshadow Pallett ($33), Givenchy Mini Le Rose Balm Duo Set ($17) or this Love Sprung Brush Pallette ($23.80).

Target – Target hasn’t announced a President Day Sale but the retailer is offering deals to get you ready for spring. Bargain hunters will save up to 20% off bedding, floor care items (such as vacuum cleaners) and up to 25% off furniture, and home décor items. Target also offers up to 50% off select clothing, toys, home items and more (online only) and sales starting as low as $6.39 on Levi’s clothing for kids, toddlers and babies. You’ll also find markdown on TVs, earbuds, speakers and other electronics, beauty and personal care items and more.

Ulta Beauty – Fenty Beauty products will soon be available at Ulta, per Rihanna. In the meantime, you can stock up on sale items this President’s Day weekend including top sellers such as the Lancome Cils Booster XL Lash Mascara Primer ($19.60), MAC Lipstick Trio ($35), NYX This Is Milky Lip Gloss ($5), Ardell Eyelashes , nail polish, skin care items, eyeshadow palettes, concealers, beauty blenders and more.

Walmart– When it comes to Walmart, you don’t necessarily have to wait until President’s Day to find great deals. Nonetheless, the retailer is offering sales on all kinds of items — laptops, TVs, car seats, earbuds, clothing, makeup, movies and more. The holiday weekend is a great time to take advantage of sales on gadgets like the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS Watch ($349) , Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ($189.99) and the Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer ($99).