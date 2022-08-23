Post Malone Has His Own Drinking Game: Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Post Malone is dipping into the world of drinking games. After two years of development, the rapper released his beer pong game and it shot to No. 1 on Amazon’s drinking games tally as of Tuesday (Aug. 23).

The Grammy-nominated rapper and pong champion took his time in developing World Pong League to make sure that it was “Posty perfect” for fans. A fun twist on the classic drinking game, World Pong League retails for $29.99 at Amazon and $25 at Walmart.

Designed for 2-4 players, the game features a 20-second, electronic clock (shaped like a plastic cup) that delivers motivational and funny phrases from Post himself. Some of his pre-recorded comments include “Keep the spirits up and vibes going,” “Dunk It! You won’t,”and “Keep those elbows behind the line, rookie.”

Besides the shot clock, the set comes with six balls, 22 World Pong League plastic cups and a rulebook (by the way, the shot clock requires two double AA batteries; you can purchase them here).

To play, simply hit the clock, take the shot and if you sink it, your opponent has to chug beer (or whatever you decide to put in the cups).

Summer isn’t over yet, but if you’ve already started searching for a boozy game to play during Labor Day weekend, World Pong League will help get the party started.

The beer pong game can also be a bachelor or bachelorette party game or gift idea or a cute little birthday present, and once the holiday season officially begins, World Pong League will make a great White Elephant gift.

Post is no stranger to pong. The “On Right Now” rapper has challenged 21 Savage, Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly, Dua Lipa, Halsey and more on his Facebook Watch series Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League.

And the games don’t stop there. Last month, Post offered one lucky fan a chance to win $100,000 by beating him in Magic: The Gathering.