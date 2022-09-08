×
Skip to main content

‘Pinocchio’: Here’s How You Can Stream the Live-Action Movie on Disney+

The live-action, CGI adaption of 'Pinocchio' starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo & Keegan-Michael Key arrived on Disney+ on Sept. 8.

Pinocchio
Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Pinocchio, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Happy Disney+ Day! A live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, debuted Thursday (Sept. 8) on Disney+.

The Robert Zemeckis film takes a hybrid, live-action and CGI approach to the classic tale of a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy. Hanks plays Geppetto, the woodcarver who creates Pinocchio (voiced by Ainsworth), and Cynthia Erivo plays the Blue Fairy who brings him to life.

Keegan-Michael Key gets into character as “Honest” John, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, Lorraine Bracco plays a new character named Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Disney+ is celebrating Disney+ Day with new releases and a 75% discount on monthly subscriptions. Keep reading for directions on how to join and stream Pinocchio.

Related

white ear bud with tapered tip

Deal Alert: Apple AirPods Are Back On Sale for Just $99

How to Watch Pinocchio On Disney+

Pinocchio is one of several new releases debuting for Disney+ Day. The fantasy film is streaming exclusively on the platform at no extra charge to subscribers.

Not subscribed to Disney+? Today’s your lucky day! New and eligible returning subscribers can join for $1.99 for the first month, if you sign up by Sept. 19. The streaming package will cost $7.99 after the promo ends. Disney+ also has annual plans for $79.99 and a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month.

Disney+
$1.99 for first month ($7.99 after trial ends)
Buy Now 1

Want a free trial to Disney+? The platform doesn’t offer free trials directly, but there are ways to save on your bill, and maybe even land a free subscription for up to six months.

The Disney+ annual plan saves you money because you only pay for 10 months of service versus 12 months. The monthly plan is also a budget-conscious option because you can cancel the subscription if you need to save money, and if you know someone who already has Disney+, you may be able to stream for free (Disney+ allows up to seven profiles under one account).

Other ways to save: Verizon customers can get free access to Disney+ or the Disney+ Bundle for six months with select Unlimited plans. American Express Platinum cardholders may be able to get free Disney+ by using a digital entertainment credit ($20 per month, up to $240 in annual savings).

Disney+ subscribers can enjoy thousands of hours of entertainment including Disney+ Day debuts like Pinocchio, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA, Thor: Love & Thunder and Cars on The Road.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming destination for must-watch content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Stream cult classics, fascinating documentaries and Disney+ originals like She-Wolf, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hawkeye, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Loki, The Book of Boba Fett, The Beatles: Get BackChip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, Turning Red, Baymax, and Rise.

Watch the trailer for Pinocchio below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad