P!nk & Daughter Willow Cooked Up a New Collaboration With Williams Sonoma: Shop It Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

P!nk and her daughter Willow Hart teamed up with Williams Sonoma for the cutest kitchen collaboration — and you can shop it now. The collaboration goes in hand with the brand’s annual Tools for Change fundraising program benefitting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to helping end childhood hunger in America.

Explore Explore Pink See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

This year, the artist and her daughter join a lineup of other stars including Kate Hudson, chef Joshua Weissman, Joy Wilson of Joy the Baker and more. The collection features a range of colorful spatulas with a few designed by the “Raise Your Glass” singer and her daughter.

“I’m proud to partner with Williams Sonoma and No Kid Hungry, because I was once a kid who faced food insecurity,” P!nk said in a statement. “Willow and I both designed spatulas this year, and each one you purchase helps provide 40 meals to kids in need.”

Whether you’re an avid baker, own a cookbook by a musician or can always be found in the kitchen, shop the celebrity-designed spatulas below — and as an added bonus you’ll help support a good cause.

Williams Sonoma

Silicone FSC Wood Spatula $15.95 Buy Now 1

Bring some pink into your kitchen space with this spatula that not only sports an adorable light pink shade, but features a note from the singer that reads, “We’re all pink on the inside.” It’s made with a silicone and wood material that can easily be washed with soap and water. Plus, the silicone head is dishwasher safe!

Williams Sonoma

Silicone FSC Wood Mini Spatulas $17.95 Buy Now 1

Shrink things down with these mini versions of the spatula designed by Hart. It comes in pink and white and features a large rainbow heart surrounded by mini hearts for added style. You can use them to mix and/or get the last bits of batter from your bowl.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best cookware deals, porthole drink infuser and music coolers.