PFL Regular Season: How to Watch the Upcoming Lightweight & Welterweight Matches on ESPN+

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Get ready to rumble! The 2023 PFL Regular Season: Welterweights & Lightweights is happening Friday (June 23). This will be the sixth and final match of the regular season before playoffs take place. Canadian wrestler Olivier Aubin-Mercier is ready to continue toward a second championship win, going against fellow Canadian opponent Anthony Romero. If you can’t score a travel deal and make it to the live matches in Atlanta, you’ll be able to catch all the action on ESPN and ESPN+.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Fans of wrestling have had quite the start to summer after getting the highly anticipated UFC 289, and now the welterweight and lightweight fighters have a shot at the title. Aubin-Mercier and Romero will square off during the main card events starting at 9 p.m. ET, while the preliminary fights will take place at 6 p.m. ET.

PFL teased the main event with a tweet on June 22, accompanied by a short snippet of the fighters training for the big day.

“It’s now or never for the Lightweights and Welterweights as the final 2023 #PFLPlayoffs spots are on the line,” the tweet read.

It’s now or never for the Lightweights and Welterweights as the final 2023 #PFLPlayoffs spots are on the line ▶️ Episode 10 of PFL 2023 Fight Week is out now on the PFL MMA YouTube Channelhttps://t.co/aQUp8w8zNe#PFLRegularSeason pic.twitter.com/YCjZ2RBSuT — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 22, 2023

Keep reading to find out how to take advantage of all the streaming options available.

How to Watch PFL Regular Season: Welterweights & Lightweights

The preliminary matches will be available exclusively to watch on ESPN+. If you’re already a subscriber, you can tune in for free — otherwise, you’ll need a subscription to watch. The main card event will be aired on both ESPN and ESPN+ for free for subscribers.

You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99/month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99/year. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99/month here.

Outside of PFL matches, ESPN+ members can watch live games for other sports, NFL drafts, NFL playoffs, MLB games and exclusive on-demand videos, as well as access content from what was formerly known as ESPN Insider. In addition to games, ESPN+ has original shows to stream on demand, including game recaps, NBA finals and analyses hosted by Peyton Manning, a shorter version of NFL Primetime, as well as full replays of historic NFL games.

For those looking to stream through cable, you may be able to watch the main card matches through an HD antenna. Another money-saving option: Hulu + Live TV gets you 75+ channels in edition to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+, and DVR storage for less than $70 a month. Other options include FuboTV, Vidgo, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV, which start at around $20-$70 and provide live and on-demand streaming, including ESPN and other sports channels as well as DVR recording.