‘Peanuts’ & Cariuma Dropped a Sneaker Collaboration That’ll Have You Feeling Nostalgic: Shop It Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Someone cue the Charlie Brown theme song, as fans are getting a reboot of favorite Peanuts characters in the form of Cariuma sneakers. The two teamed up and took a few of Cariuma’s classic sneaker styles and gave them a Snoopy-themed makeover. The result? Eight pairs of trendy kicks you that’ll allow you to take your favorite cartoon characters with you wherever you go.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

You’ll happily ditch your comfortable sandals for a pair of these stylish sneakers, as they’re not only available in three different styles, but feature various graphics with the Peanuts characters at the center. Each pair comes with a low-top rise, with two of the three being lace-up options, while the other is a classic slip-on style.

The collection launched on July 20 and to celebrate, the eco-conscious footwear brand took to Instagram to show off the limited-edition sneakers.

“Ride in style with Snoopy and friends. Sport Snoopy and friends on and off the board with these collectable designs made so you can take your favorite characters with you, wherever you go,” Cariuma’s caption read.

This isn’t the first time the brand has done a special collab. It previously released a Van Gogh-inspired shoe collection featuring designs based on the late artist’s famous artwork. Peanuts has also partnered with FOCO to create MLB-themed Snoopy bobbleheads, which are currently available for preorder here.

Since the Peanuts line is an exclusive limited-edition collection, that means that it won’t likely be made again. Make sure you grab a pair sooner rather than later to avoid the dreaded “sold out” message next to your size.

Keep reading to shop the Peanuts x Cariuma collaboration below.

Cariuma

Peanuts Skate OCA-Low Sneakers $89 Buy Now 1

Featuring a 4.7 rating these low-rise sneakers, reviewers love how you “can wear them all day without foot pain,” which can be attributed to the cork footbed for added support and comfort. In an effort to have sustainable practices, the canvas is made from a recycled cotton material. You can also choose from three shades: white, pink and black.

Cariuma

Peanuts Skate Naioca Pro $89 Buy Now 1

Whether you’re skateboarding or headed to the mall, these sleek sneakers will keep you trendy while showing off your nostalgia. It comes with a lace-up design, rubber sole featuring graphics of Charlie Brown and Snoopy, and has three shades to pick from: black, white and green.

Cariuma

Peanuts Skate Slip-On Pros $89 Buy Now 1

For those days you’re in a rush or don’t feel like lacing up a pair of shoes, these slip-ons have got you and your feet covered. It features a stretchy yet secure upper that’ll allow your foot to easily slide in, and comes in two shades.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best men’s sneaker deals, jelly shoes and platform boots.