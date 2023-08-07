Peacock Student Discount: How to Join for $1.99 a Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Class is back in session! For students who want to learn how to find the best streaming deals, here’s how you can land a Peacock subscription for less than $2 a month.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Verified students can currently subscribe to Peacock’s ad-supported tier for $1.99/month for 12 months. To start, click the red buy button below or visit peacocktv.com/student and begin the verification process.

Once your student status is verified, create a Peacock account to redeem the discount code and begin streaming.

Peacock Student Discount $1.99/month for 12 months $5.99/month 67% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re already subscribed to Peacock, follow the verification steps above and visit the “plans & payments” page to redeem your promo.

How much does Peacock normally cost? It’s $5.99/month to stream with commercials and $11.99/month for ad-free streaming. The platform raised its prices earlier this month, but non-student subscribers can still save up to 17% with an annual plan, which is also a way of locking in your rate for at least a year — in case Peacock raises its prices again.

Peacock has previously offered great streaming deals like its $19.99 annual plan, a $2.99/monthly deal with DirectTV and free subscriptions through Xfinity (no longer available) and Spectrum. The annual plan promo ended earlier this year, but it might return for Black Friday, if not sooner.

What can you watch on Peacock? TV shows, movies and more including Peacock exclusives such as Killing It, Twisted Metal, Bel-Air, Mrs. Davis, Poker Face, Bupkis, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Love Island USA and Days of Our Lives.

Network shows such as Yellowstone, Chucky, Suits, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, The Real Housewives franchise, The Office, That ‘70s Show, Modern Family and Parks & Recreation are also available on Peacock.

Subscribers can stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Praise This, M3gan, the Harry Potter film franchise and other movies on Peacock at no additional charge. Peacock offers sports as well, including WWE, Premier League, Big 10 College Sports, Sunday Night Football, MLB Sunday Night Leadoff, golf, IndyCar and soccer.

Being on a budget doesn’t always mean cutting things out — it’s also about finding ways to save on the things you enjoy. For more deals, read our list of the best streaming discounts for students.