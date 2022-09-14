Limited-Time Offer: You Can Join Peacock for Just $2 a Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want to join Peacock? NBC Universal’s streaming platform is home to thousands of hours of entertainment. From binge-worthy TV shows to exclusive movies, must-watch sporting events and tons of other programming, Peacock has something for every kind of streamer.

For a limited time only, new subscribers can join Peacock for $1.99 a month for 12 months or subscribe to the annual plan and pay just $19.99 for a year of service. The streaming discount only applies to Peacock’s Premium plan, regularly $4.99 per month or $49.99 a year.

Scoping out the best streaming plans can be time-consuming, but if you enjoy watching TV, it’ll be worth it in savings. No need to wait until Black Friday to score an excellent streaming deal. Below, find details on how to join Peacock under the limited promo and ways to land a free subscription.

How to Join Peacock for $1.99 a Month

Peacock’s special promo gives new subscribers access to Peacock Premium, which is an ad-supported, video-on-demand package, for 12 months at $1.99/month. Subscribe to the Peacock Premium annual plan and pay a one-time fee of $19.99.

To join, click the buy button below and follow the prompts to set up an account. The streaming deal does not apply to current Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month) subscribers and will end on Sept. 30.

What’s Streaming on Peacock?

Apart from original shows and movies, Peacock is the exclusive platform for Bravo. Fans can watch The Real Housewives franchise, Married to Medicine, Below Deck Mediterranean and Peacock Originals such as The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip and Below Deck Down Under.

Subscribers can stream current episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac and other shows in the franchise as soon as the episodes premiere on Bravo.

Feeling nostalgic? Dip into the archives to watch older episodes from The Real Housewives vault. The franchise will be removed from Hulu this week, making Peacock the only place to access the entire catalog at no extra cost. Paid episodes are available on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and Apple iTunes.

Also streaming exclusively on Peacock: The Resort, Love Island USA, One of Us Is Lying, Angelyne, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, The End Is Nye, Last Light, Vigil, Saved by the Bell, We Are Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls and Days of Our Lives. In addition to exclusives, subscribers can binge episodes of Yellowstone, The Office, That ’70s Show, Modern Family, Parks & Recreation and other beloved TV series.

Movies available on Peacock include Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: Rise of Gru, Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul, Halloween Ends and the entire Harry Potter film series.

How to Watch Sports on Peacock: NFL, WWE & More

NFL fans can stream Sunday Night Football games live on Peacock, including the Chicago Bears vs. New England Packers game this Sunday (Sept. 18). Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. See the full NFL schedule here.

If you’re a WWE fan, you can stream live events and original series, in-ring shows, WWE documentaries, and much more on Peacock. Sports lovers can also watch Premiere League and other sporting events on Peacock. Click here for additional details.

How to Get Free Peacock

Although Peacock has a great streaming deal at just $1.99 a month, the platform does not offer a free trial (there are certain episodes and movies that you can watch for free, but some shows will require an upgrade to the paid tier to continue streaming).

To land a free Peacock subscription, you’ll have to go through a third party such as Xfinity, Cox or Spectrum. Eligible customers can receive free Peacock Premium with select plans.

How do you start watching Peacock? Simply download the app or log-in directly through the website. The streaming platform is available on your TV, laptop or computer, as well as a phone or tablet device. And for those streaming from outside the U.S., Peacock is accessible through ExpressVPN.