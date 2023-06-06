‘1964: Eyes of the Storm’: Paul McCartney Debuts Unseen Photos of The Beatles in New Book

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paul McCartney is no stranger when it comes to creating record-breaking music, but fans of the musician are about to get a peek at another skill of his: photography. A new book titled 1964: Eyes of the Storm by McCartney is set to come out June 13, and will feature unseen photos from The Beatles’ first transatlantic tour. Collectors or those looking for gifts for The Beatles fans can preorder the book through Amazon, Walmart and Barnes and Noble.

It’s almost no surprise that the book is already a chart-topper, reaching No. 1 status for Amazon new releases. The book is currently on sale for $63.75, meaning you can preorder it for a fraction of the price. For those who prefer a digital version, it’s also available in a Kindle edition for $35.99.

According to the description, fans will get “largely unseen photographs [taken by McCartney using a 35mm camera] capture the explosive period, from the end of 1963 through early 1964, in which The Beatles became an international sensation and changed the course of music history.”

The book features 275 photos captured around six cities — Liverpool, London, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami. There is also an introduction by historian Jill Lepore, along with a personal foreword by McCartney as he recalls the emotions and events that took place as the band played for British concert halls, and the excitement from fans following their first visit to the U.S.

With the rise of coffee-table books as a trendy piece of decor, you’ll want to make sure this book has a front and center spot for all guest to see. If you’re a collector, then make sure you display it among your other Beatles merch, such as the band’s Magna tiles set and special-edition record player.

And, while you wait for the book to come out on June 13, you can go back in time and watch the docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which is available on Blue-ray/DVD and Disney+ for a more in-depth look at the history and rise of the band.

