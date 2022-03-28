Pat McGrath Labs Debuts Second ‘Bridgerton’ Collaboration: How to Shop the Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A collection fit for a queen! Pat McGrath Labs reteamed with Shondaland and Netflix for the second installment of the brand’s exclusive beauty collaboration inspired by the “romance and passion” of Bridgerton. Pat McGrath x Bridgerton II was released ahead of Bridgerton season 2, which arrived on Netflix last Friday (March 25).

Inspired by the regency-era looks showcased on the series, the limited collection has lipsticks, eyeshadow, blush, body shimmer and more ranging from $23-$68.

Bridgerton fans have the option of purchasing the products separately or in a set. The sets include Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Eye, Cheek & Body Trio ($160), the cheek and lip trio set ($138), and this eyeshadow and eyeliner duo ($85) .

On Sunday, Pat McGrath tweeted a video teasing the new collection, which she captioned in part, “Fit for a queen! Behold the scintillating sequel to #PatMcGrathLabsxBridgerton. Indulge like an icon.”

FIT FOR A QUEEN 👑🐝👑 Behold the scintillating sequel to #PATMcGRATHLABSxBRIDGERTON. Indulge like an icon in @Shondaland @Netflix “Bridgerton,” Season II Collection TODAY, EXCLUSIVELY at https://t.co/YbyGE7Ocgf — #LinkInBio pic.twitter.com/rHXs4Y05cK — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) March 27, 2022

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan stars in the collection’s makeup campaign. Her personal must-have from the collab is the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Eye Shadow & Velvet Kohl Duo ($85). The two-piece set includes MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball palette and Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner.

Feel like going all out? The Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Totale collection is $410, but it comes with seven different lipsticks in the collection, body shimmer, blush, eyeliner and the MTHRSHP: Bell of the Ball palette.

Pat McGrath Labs also made a splash at the 2022 Oscars and the Vanity Fair afterparty. Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Bieber and Oscars host Regina Hall are just some of the stars who wore makeup from Pat McGrath Labs.

Hit the links below to shop the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II collection. And for more Bridgerton gear, check out the pop-up shop at Bloomingdale’s.

Buy: Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Satin Allure Lipstick ($28)

Buy: Pat McGrath Labs x Brigerton MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball Palette ($65)

Buy: Pat McGrath Labs x Brigerton Velvet Eyeliner ($28)

Buy: Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Skintillating Body Shimmer ($52)