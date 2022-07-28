Paris Jackson Stars in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swimwear Campaign: Shop the Collection

Paris Jackson attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2021 in Paris.

Model behavior! Paris Jackson stars in a new photo campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swimwear line. The latest drop from Kardashian’s popular swim collection was released Thursday (July 28).

“I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment,” Jackson said in a statement. “I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun.”

The 24-year-old model, musician and daughter of Michael Jackson, struck a pose in the brand’s zip front long-sleeve one-piece ($98), as well as the triangle-top bikini and a tank dress in gunmetal gray ($88).

SKIMS swim collection includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, shirts, gloves, bandeau tops, sarongs and more available in pink, white, gray, brown, black and metallic pieces available in size XS to 4X. Prices range from $36 up to $108.

Shop pieces from the SKIMS swim collection below.

Micro Triangle Bikini Top $38 Buy Now 1

This triangle bikini top comes in a bunch of different colors like pink, white and brown, and it can be paired with the tie-bikini bottoms ($36) or the mid waist bottoms ($38).

Swim Tank Dress $88 Buy Now 1

This sexy swim tank will look great as you kick back poolside, but you can also wear it in the water. And don’t forget your swim gloves ($48) and beach towel ($48).

Zip Front Long-Sleeve Swimsuit $98 Buy Now 1

Going jet skiing? This long-sleeve swimsuit will keep you looking stylish during water activates. It has a high crewneck with a long-sleeve silhouette, medium back coverage and a front zipper closure.

Mid Waist Short $42 Buy Now 1

Customers have been raving about these shorts! Featuring a mid-waist rise and thick elastic band, this versatile piece can be worn as swimwear or layered above your swimsuit.

Swim T-Shirt $52 Buy Now 1

Like a lot of pieces in the collection, this crop top can be worn as a bikini coverup or a swim T-shirt. The crewneck, short sleeve shirt comes in seven colors including pink, white and multiple shades of brown and gray.

Metallic Cut-Out Monokini $108 Buy Now 1

This metallic one-piece is available in three colors — including metal, champagne and gold, sizes ranging from XXS to 4X — and it’s almost sold out.

Mock Neck Tank $64 Buy Now 1

Another metallic design that’s flying off of shelves, this mock turtleneck tank is available in gold, champagne and nickel. The top can be mixed and matched with other SKIMS swimwear, like the dipped mid waist bottoms ($48), tie bikini bottoms ($48), sarong mini ($78) and metallic swim short ($54).