Billboard x Paramore: Here’s How Fans Pre-Order a Collector’s Zine Featuring the Pop-Punk Band

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paramore are kicking off 2023 with a new album, tour and Billboard cover!

After a five-year break, the beloved trio will release This Is Why, its sixth and final album for longtime label Atlantic Records, due Feb. 10. To celebrate the group’s next chapter, Billboard is releasing a 44-page collector’s zine available for pre-order Thursday (Jan. 19) — the same day as the group’s Billboard digital cover story. This limited-edition collectible features 20 stunning group photos and solo shots of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York — 13 of which are only available in the collector’s zine.

And that’s not all! This limited issue includes a special exclusive cover, plus the only printed version of Paramore’s January 2023 Billboard digital cover story and bonus interview content that you won’t read anywhere else.

Inside the zine, fans will find exclusive details on why the band is getting more political than ever and what surprised them about Olivia Rodrigo’s smash single “good 4 u,” which interpolates Paramore’s 2007 track “Misery Business.”

Additionally, the zine will include exclusive details on how the band stays in shape in their 30s and what happens when Billie Eilish’s mom invites you over for Thanksgiving cinnamon rolls.

Ready to rock out with your favorite pop-punk band? Click the link below to pre-order Billboard’s collector’s zine featuring Paramore today. This premium offering is available only at the Billboard Shop.

Billboard

Paramore Limited Zine $35 Buy Now 1

The collectible zine will only be available for a limited time, so pre-order your copy now to make sure that you get this must-have collectible before its gone.

Paramore is gearing up for a busy year with new music and live performances. The group debuted “C’est Comme Ça” on Jan. 12, the third single behind “The News” and “This Is Why,” the title track from its forthcoming album.

Next up, Paramore will hit the road for a 26-city tour kicking off in May at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina. The tour is expected to make stops in New York City, Toronto, Los Angeles and over a dozen other cities before wrapping up in St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 2.