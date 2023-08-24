Pantone & Cariuma Just Dropped New Fall Sneakers That’ll ‘Look Cute With Everything’: Shop Them Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The celebrity favorite shoe brand Cariuma is redefining what it means to be feeling shady with a new drop just in time for the new season. In collaboration with Pantone, the brand released even more shades — and this time they’re fall-inspired. For those of you who already stocked up on the Peanuts x Cariuma collaboration, now you’ll have even more fall-ready shoes to pair with everything from your varsity jackets to band T-shirts.

As long time collaborators, the two partners are no strangers to releasing fresh seasonal colors, and are introducing three colorways that are instant statement pieces: Cacao Nibs, Navy Peony and Ruby Wine. Each shade features a deep and rich color that’s versatile, yet won’t get lost or outshined by a patterned top or flared pants. You’ll likely receive lots of “I love your shoes” and “Where’d you get those?” from strangers and friends. One reviewer even emphasized the brand’s coziness and versatility, saying they “wore [their] new Cariuma’s on a trip to Colorado. Walked miles/day in comfort and they look cute with everything!”

The new collection is available in the Low Oca style, which comes with a low-top and — unlike the classic white tennis sneaker — won’t get dirty as easily in the new colorways. You can also take advantage of free express shipping for a limited time. Just use the code NEWSEASON at checkout.

Keep reading to shop the new Pantone x Cariuma color drop.

Nothing says warm and cozy quite like a deep brown, which will have you thinking of leaves changing and hot chocolate in front of a cozy bonfire. The Pantone shoes are also made from eco-friendly materials such as recycled plastics and 100% organic cotton.

Giving ocean vibes. This new navy shade of Low Ocas are designed with a 100% organic cotton canvas material and a rubber sole that’ll help grip the ground, whether you’re walking into the office or taking a stroll through the park.

For a subtly bold look, these Ruby Wine shoes will be like the red lipstick of your shoe collection – sultry, classic, always in style and ready to make a statement.

