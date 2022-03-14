4 Oversized White Puffers Inspired by Rosalía’s Gigantic ‘SNL’ Performance Coat

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rosalía made her Saturday Night Live solo debut over the weekend, and her outfit may have stolen the show. The Latin Grammy-winning singer looked extra cozy in an oversized, floor-length white puffer coat that resembled a bedroom comforter.

According to Vogue, Rosalía’s outfit was from the Marc Jacobs spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Underneath the huge white coat, the 28-year-old singer sported a white jumpsuit and matching elbow-length gloves, while singing a rendition of “La Fama,” her single with The Weeknd that will appear on her forthcoming debut album MOTOMAMI.

Earlier in the show, Rosalía wore a red slip dress and black leather moto jacket during a performance of “Chicken Teriyaki,” another track from the new album. The ensemble was vintage Sami Moto, Rosalía’s stylist Jill Jacobs shared in an Instagram post on Sunday (March 13).

Spring hasn’t sprung just yet, so if you’re still shopping for winter wear, we put together a short list of oversized white puffer coats inspired by Rosalía’s viral performance ensemble. For coats in different colors, see our roundup of the best puff coats and parkas to buy this season.

Made from smooth, woven fabric, this polyester longline maxi puffer from ASOS features a faux-fur hood, side pockets and two-way zipper fastening. You might also like Reclaimed Vintage Inspired White Oversized Puffer ($125.90), or the Longline Reversible Hooded Puffer Jacket ($118).

Buy: $77 at ASOS.com.

Going shorter? Try out this oversized down jacket which is marked down $30 at H&M. It’s almost sold out online so if you can’t find your size, check out this short white puffer from Pretty Little Thing ($88).

Buy: $99 at H&M.com.

This long sleeve oversized puffer from Misguided is available in sizes 0-14. The detailed, longline puffer has a zip through vertical seam, front pockets and a hood.

Buy: $85 at Misguided.com.

This comfortable and cozy oversized puffer coat is the perfect wardrobe staple for cold, windy and rainy days, according to numerous customer reviews. The polyester coat comes in sizes S-XXL. It’s lined with duck down feathers and features layered sleeves with oversized pockets, a front zipper, drawstring hem and a large hood to keep your nice and warm.

Buy: $229 at Naploungewear.com.