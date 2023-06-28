Our Place Wonder Oven: A 6-in-1 Appliance That Will Have You Cooking in Style

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Our Place has cooked up a new gadget your kitchen will be begging for you snag. The Wonder Oven is the latest in the cookware brand’s line of elevated tools and accessories that’ll have you cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner in style.

Preorders are officially open for the new product and are expected to ship by Oct. 20. Our Place has garnered a huge following — especially after its exclusive collab with Selena Gomez — which means the Wonder Oven may not stay in stock for long. If you want to make sure you get your hands on one (and in the color you like), make sure to preorder it ASAP.

On June 13, the brand took to Instagram to announce the new product with a photo showing off its sleek design and trendy shades.

“HUGE NEWS. Introducing the 6-in-1 Wonder Oven, your newest countertop connoisseur for making magic at your place. It’s an air fryer. It’s a toaster. It’s an oven with steam infusion (!) technology. It’s so much more,” read the caption.

Keep things compact with this Wonder Oven that’s multipurpose and won’t leave your counter looking cluttered. It’s a 6-in-1 tool that not only acts as an air fryer, but will also bake, roast, toast, reheat and broil your food. Plus, with its built-in steam infusion technology, you can enjoy baked goods and meals that are crispy on the outside yet soft and moist on the inside. The oven will begin shipping on Oct. 20, according to Our Place.

