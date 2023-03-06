Oscars Watch Party Ideas: Get ‘Perfectly Crafted’ Drinks With This Cordless Cocktail Maker

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Planning an Oscars watch party? You can now make “perfectly crafted” cocktails in seconds with this cordless cocktail maker from Black + Decker.

If you love cocktails and entertaining guests, the bev by BLACK+DECKER Cordless Cocktail Maker might be right up your alley. This best-selling gadget creates “personalized” cocktails and mocktails in seconds thanks to an “easy-load” system and over 40 compatible Bartesian cocktail capsules.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The bev is an “amazing” edition to any kitchen and allows you to make “perfectly crafted cocktails at home,” according to one of dozens of positive reviews.

And it’s easy to use. Simply load the machine with the liquor or non-alcoholic spirits and the cocktail capsule of your choice, choose how strong you want the drink, press the “mix” button and enjoy.

bev by BLACK+DECKER Cocktail Maker Machine and Drink Maker for Bartesian capsules $260.50 $299.99 13% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The bev dispenses perfectly measured amounts of each ingredient for a perfectly mixed drink. It’s also equipped with LED lights at the base and a Party Mode button that makes the bottles light up.

Available at Amazon and BlackandDecker.com, the bev usually retails for $299.99, but it’s currently on sale at Amazon. Prime members get free delivery on millions of items, which means that if you order the bev today, you won’t have to pay extra to have it delivered by Oscar Sunday.

Black + Decker debuted its latest and soon-to-be-launched products — including the bev, the expansion of the kitchen wand family of attachments and the POWERSERIES Extreme MAX Cordless the SUMMITSERIES Select — during the Inspired Home Show, which kicked off in Chicago over the weekend and ends on Tuesday (March 7).

“Making life easier so you can enjoy more is what drives BLACK+DECKER’s product portfolio,” said Kendall Nohe, Global Director of Product Marketing at BLACK+DECKER. “We are focused on expanding and innovating our cleaning products as well as bringing cordless to other entertainment areas of your home. We’re excited to display how infusing BLACK+DECKER into your household can help make life easier and more joyful.”

The 95th annual Academy Awards return to ABC on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re in need of more watch-party essentials, the official Oscar Viewing Part Kit ($45) is available at the Academy Museum Store – but it might not arrive in time for the Oscars. Luckily, Amazon and Walmart offer a huge selection of beverages, snacks and other party essentials like new TVs — if you need to upgrade your home theater — and same-day delivery on most items.

From food and drinks to Oscar-themed party decorations, if you’re a Prime, you’ll get free shipping. And in case you don’t have anything to wear to your party, Amazon has a mega-selection of formal outfits, casual clothes, shoes, beauty products and more.

Want more options? Target, Kroger, Sam’s Club and other retailers offer same-day delivery as well, and if you truly need something in a hurry, there’s always deliveries apps such as Uber One, Door Dash, Instacart and Grub Hub (free for Prime members).

Click here for ways to watch and stream the 2023 Oscars and here for details on how to watch this year’s nominated films.

See a roundup of Oscar party decorations below.

Amazon

Hicarer 32 Pieces Party Decorations Set $7.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

For movie night or Oscar-watch parties, this 32-piece set includes red carpet cutouts, movie party cards and table toppers.

Amazon

Red Carpet Runner for Halloween Party Red Party Runner $19.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Ready to walk the red carpet? This set includes a VIP door cover and red carpet runner rug that measures approximately 4.5 feet long.

Amazon

gisgfim 96 Pcs Vip Paper Plate and Napkins Supplies Tableware Disposable Dessert Plates $18.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

VIP only! Serve up appetizers, desserts and other small bites on these VIP plates with matching napkins.

Amazon

Bedwina 6″ Gold Award Trophies – Pack of 12 Bulk Golden Statues $14.89 $18.89 21% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

“And the award goes to!” These six-inch trophies will make a great party favor or a prize for whoever gets the most Oscar predictions right. Click here for a printable Oscars trivia game.