Super Mario Oreos Are on the Way: Where to Pre-Order the Limited-Edition Cookie Collaboration

Oreos and Nintendo are powering up a sweet collaboration slated to hit shelves next month. Announced Monday (June 26), the limited-edition Oreo x Super Mario cookies are embossed with 16 different characters including Mario, Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, Goomba, Bowser, Bowser Jr. and Power-Ups like Super Star and Super Mushroom.

“Oreo is always looking to bring new offerings to our fans and we are thrilled to unveil this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise,” Vishnu Nair, senior brand manager at Oreo said in a news release. “There are so many playful synergies between Oreo and Super Mario, it was a no-brainer for us to team up to connect fans of all ages through this delightfully playful cookie collaboration.”

Each 12-pack of cookies features a random assortment of characters, which means that if you’re up for a cookie challenge, you’ll have to buy multiple packs to see all 16 characters.

On top of the cookie collaboration, Oreo will be launching a fun challenge to “unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well.” In the social media challenge, Princess Peach goes missing and Oreo wants superfans to stop Bowser from a Mushroom Kingdom takeover by grabbing a glass of milk and stacking up as many of the hero-embossed Super Mario cookies on top of a Bowser cookie until they fall in and Bowser’s defeated. Fans will be able to share videos of their Bowser defeat on social media once the cookies drop.

The Oreo x Super Mario cookies are available for pre-order at Walmart and Oreo.com. The cookies will be released in stores nationwide on July 10 for a limited time.

