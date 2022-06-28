How to Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Only Murders in the Building season two, starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steven Martin as true-crime loving neighbors who get wrapped up in a murder mystery, dropped on Hulu on Tuesday (June 28).

Picking up right after the first season’s finale, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) become “persons of interest” in the murder of Board President Bunny Folger. The trio must decide whether to lay low or risk their safety by finding the killer.

The first two episodes in the season, “Persons of Interest” and “Framed,” arrived Tuesday. Episode three, “The Last Day of Bunny Folger,” will be available on Monday (July 4) at 9 p.m. local time.

How to Watch Only Murders in the Buildings for Free

Only Murders in the Building is a Hulu original, which means there’s only one way to stream the series. If you’re already subscribed to Hulu, log in to your account and begin streaming from the homepage.

Non-subscribers can enjoy Hulu for free for the first month. How much does Hulu cost? The basic package is $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) after the 30-day free trial ends. The commercial-free plan is $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year, and the bundle deal with Disney+ and ESPN+ is $13.99 a month.

Hulu $6.99/month after free 30-day trial Buy Now 1

Stream thousands of episodes of TV and movies on Hulu including exclusives such as Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink, Love, Victor, Pam & Tommy, How I Met Your Father, Dollface, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Dopesick.

Don’t have cable? With Hulu, you can stream new episodes from network television and cable shows the day after they air. To get even more channels, upgrade to Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 a month and unlock instant access to over 75 live and on-demand channels, plus everything on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Streaming from outside of the U.S.? Join ExpressVPN to stream Hulu and more.

Hulu subscribers can also add premium channels such as Starz and HBO Max for an additional charge. Users can create up to six profiles under one Hulu account, and stream from up to two different screens at once from various devices including a smart TV, laptop, smartphone, notebook, or gaming console.