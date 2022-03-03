How to Get Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K-Inspired Women in Music Looks for Less

Olivia Rodrigo at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Besides being Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year and a Grammy-nominated star, Olivia Rodrigo is also quickly becoming a style icon.

Her colorful, early 2000s-inspired fashion sense was more present than ever at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday night (Mar. 2), where she rocked two different looks — one for her “Deja Vu” performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and another to accept her Woman of the Year award.

While accepting her honor, Rodrigo was presented with a custom music pendant that jewelry designer Maggi Simpkins designed for all this year’s honorees. The special edition Women in Music pendants are available for pre-order to the public starting now for $250 on Billboard’s online shop here.

If you’re looking to recreate Rodrigo’s full, black-and-white look without breaking the bank, Windsor is offering a bustier-style white maxi dress similar to the “Drivers License” singer’s for just $54.90. Complete the look by stacking this $4.50 rhinestone-buckle belt from SHEIN, and this $9.99 black belt from Amazon with a heart buckle that comes in both gold and silver.

For her “Deja Vu” performance, Rodrigo layered a pink V-neck dress over a lavender colored bralette. Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty has a lacy, pastel purple bralette that fits the look for $32.95 — or just $12.48 when you sign up for the brand’s XTRA VIP subscription. Buy it here.

As for the dress, there are a few routes you can go. If you’re into the maxi dress style, Lulu’s has a V-neck magenta gown for $99 that would channel Rodrigo’s look when paired with the Savage X Fenty bralette.

If you’re more of a mini dress type of person, Princess Polly’s Nelli Mini Dress feels straight out of an early 2000’s rom-com, and comes in a variety of sizes and colors (pink included, of course) for $55. Buy it here.

Pair both dresses with neon yellow nail polish (like this Duri one from Amazon), and this $9.50 gold-colored chain from ASOS, and your Olivia Rodrigo Women in Music-inspired outfit is complete.