The Best Olivia Rodrigo Merch Available on Amazon

Can’t stop mouthing the words to “Good 4 U”? Celebrate the launch of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour with a collection of T-shirts, stickers, sweatshirts and other merch available on Amazon.

Rodrigo’s official tour merch can be found on her website and in venues hosting her tour, which kicked off in Portland, Ore., on Tuesday (April 5), but you might have trouble finding your size as things tend to sell out quickly. The good news? Rodrigo’s official Amazon Store carries shirts and more items that tend to cost less than most of the stuff on her official website.

Whether you’re buying something for yourself or picking up a gift for someone else, Amazon has a decent selection of apparel inspired by the “Drivers License” singer. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member you get free delivery within a few days on most items.

To save you some time, we took the liberty of rounding up some of the items for you. Shop them below and for more Rodrigo gear, check out these limited-edition iPhone cases from Casetify.

SOUR Tracklist Classic Tee $28

What’s your favorite song from Sour? Available in sizes S-XXL, this classic cotton T-shirt showcases the album track list, including “Brutal,” “Traitor” and “Déjà vu.”

Sour Tote Bag, Natural $25

Carry your essentials around in this exclusive, all-purpose tote bag from Rodrigo’s Amazon store. The bag measures 13.5 inches wide and 16 inches long.

Olivia Rodrigo Stickers Pack of 50 Vinyl Waterproof Stickers $7

Stickers anyone? Designed to go on your water bottles, laptops or other hard surfaces, this 50-pack set of vinyl stickers will make a cute little gift idea for younger fans.

Sour Classic Hoodie $60

Spring has sprung, but that doesn’t mean you need to put the hoodies away just yet. This lightweight, cotton-polyester blend hooded sweatshirt comes in sizes S-XXL.

Sour Album Classic Tee $from $28

If you’re looking for another shirt color, check out the classic black tee featuring the Sour album artwork on the front. The cotton shirt comes in sizes S-XXL and is designed for all genders (like all the merch on our list).

Sour Classic Long Sleeve Shirt $from $45

Make a fashion statement in this powder-blue long-sleeve shirt featuring a Sour graphic on the front. The classic fit shirt is available in sizes small up to 2X.