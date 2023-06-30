Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ Letter Rings Are the Statement Jewelry of the Summer: Shop the Look

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo showed off more than just the cover art for her upcoming second album GUTS; she also included what could be the must-have accessory of the summer: chunky initial rings. The “drivers license” singer took to Instagram on Monday (June 26) to tease her new album and latest single “Vampire.”

The first post shared a photo of the album cover art, which featured her wearing four chunky silver rings that spelled out GUTS. The statement pieces are simple silver rings that were paired with a black lace tank with a purple silky bra peeking out.

“My sophomore album GUTS comes out September 8th. I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all!” she captioned the post.

We found some similar styles so you can sport the trendy look yourself this summer and beyond.

Keep scrolling to shop rings inspired by the look.

Amazon

Sora Tuki Initial Ring $12.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Express yourself through your accessories in the form of this chunky Sora Tuki Initial Ring. The design comes with an open side for adjusting the size to your liking. You can also grab just one letter or spell out a word that speaks to you.

Amazon

SILVERCUTE Letter Ring $14.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

We hope this ring really narrows down your choices, as this letter ring comes in a less chunky design that you can stack with other styles or wear alone.

Amazon

SIMPLGIRL Sterling Silver Initial Ring $6.95 Buy Now From Amazon 1

If you prefer a more elegant-looking script, this initial ring has you (and your fingers) covered with a more delicate looking font. It’s also made from a sterling silver material that’s smooth and will help prevent tarnish.

