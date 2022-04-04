Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys Glam Included a $7 Hair Serum: How to Shop the Look Online

Olivia Rodrigo at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Want Olivia Rodrigo’s gorgeously glossy loose waves? The “Drivers License” singer used a $7 drug-store hair serum to help her get glammed up for the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins for Dove Hair created Rodrigo’s beautiful look with the new Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum ($7). Clayton used the product twice to achieve Rodrigo’s curls.

“We decided on shiny, cascading waves to complement the angles of her edgy dress and bold cat eye makeup,” Hawkins said in a statement to Billboard. Hawkins shared a photo of the finished look via Instagram on Sunday.

Dove’s Hair Therapy serum can be applied to damp hair for easy styling or added to a final look (like in Rodrigo’s case) to help boost nourishment, smooth out loose strands, and deliver great shine. The product is a reparative leave-in glossing serum formulated with ceramides designed to treat hair as you style it.

Hawkins also used Dove Hair Therapy 7-in-1 Miracle Mist ($7), Tangle Teaser Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush ($14) and Dove Extra Hold Spray ($6) on Rodrigo.

Rodrigo’s hair was curled with a 1.25-inch curling iron (which you can find on Amazon for $20 or less). After curling her hair, Hawkins used Dove’s extra-hold spray to lock in the shape before brushing it out with the detangler hairbrush and applying more shine serum to get that glossy, wavy finish.

The 19-year-old singer, who won three Grammys on Sunday (one of which she accidentally broke), dazzled on the red carpet in a black satin Vivienne Westwood dress adorned with pink crystals. She wore platform heels with the dress and accessorized the look with long black gloves, a pink necklace and a pink/black choker. With prom season and wedding season coming up, now’s the time to start getting your formal wear in order. Check below to shop a few affordable accessories inspired by Rodrigo’s Grammys ensemble.