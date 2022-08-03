Olivia Rodrigo Debuts New Casetify Co-Lab: Shop the Collection Before It Sells Out

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo has expanded her collaboration with Casetify in celebration of the Sour tour. The “Drivers License” singer gave fans a peek at one of the two new phone cases from the Casetify Co-Lab via Instagram Story on Tuesday (Aug. 2).

Inspired by her tour, the new prints feature pink butterflies and the signature sticker-style pattern aesthetic seen on the cover art for her debut album, Sour. New releases from the limited-edition collection — consisting of a SOUR TOUR Sticker Case and SOUR TOUR Pink Butterfly Case — retail between $42 and $78.

Explore Explore Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Rodrigo’s Sour tour kicked off in Portland, Ore., in April, and included more than two dozen North American dates, and 15 dates in Europe. The tour, which Rodrigo called one of the “best experiences” of her life, wrapped in London on July 7.

“SOUR TOUR is officially finished,” the pop star wrote on Instagram in July. “[I] miss y’all already. [O]ne of the best experiences of my 19 years. [I] feel so lucky that you guys are a part of my life and I’m very grateful that I get to be even the smallest part of yours. Thank you.”

In addition to touring the world, the 19-year-old recording artist takes fans inside the making of her Sour debut in the Disney+ documentary, Driving Home 2 U, which dropped in March. Rodrigo also became the new face of Glossier (click here to buy the Olivia’s Favorites makeup set), and appears in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Season three premiered on July 27, and will be her last run on the series.

Shop new designs from Rodrigo’s Casetify Co-Lab below. For more gear, check out our list of the best fan merch available on Amazon.

Casetify

SOUR TOUR Pink Butterfly Case $from $42 Buy Now 1