Here’s How nugs.net Saves You Money With Unlimited Concert Streaming

Ever since the pandemic put in-person live music on hold starting in 2020, the popularity of concert streaming began to rise. Two years later, digital concerts have gone far beyond quarantine and continue to be a great way to connect music lovers around the world.

nugs.net is one of the easiest ways to stream live music, offering fans VIP, on-demand access to their favorite concerts any time with its audio and video collections of major shows around the world, as well as livestreamed concerts to enjoy alongside fellow music fans in real time. So what does nugs.net have to offer? Billboard is here to break it down – and to offer readers a special promotion for an annual subscription.

Buy: nugs.net Annual Subscription

What Is Available to Stream on nugs.net?

A nugs.net subscription gives you exclusive, unlimited access to ad-free live audio and video recordings, on-demand. (Subscribers also receive 15% off the cost of all downloads, CDs and livestream tickets.)

nugs.net offers one of the biggest libraries of live music content of any online platform, across a wide range of genres and eras. The on-demand audio option gives users access to nearly 20,000 exclusive live concerts for streaming, no matter where you are. Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Fogerty, Jerry Garcia, The Grateful Dead and many more live-music legends distribute recordings of thousands of concerts they’ve played through nugs.net.

The video on nugs.net includes a mix of livestreams and on-demand archival content. There are livestreams happening all the time, with many of the concerts available afterward as on-demand videos or even to be downloaded. And sometimes ticket-holders are even able to download a hi-res recording of a show for free. Coming in mid-March, a number of live event streams will be made available exclusive to subscribers only streamable via the app or website, both available for big-screen viewing via Chromecast immediately, with Apple OS a fast follow in 2022.

What is the Audio Quality on nugs.net?

Attending a concert in person is still the best way to experience live music, but nugs.net is the next best thing. The service is built for audiophiles with HiFi audio downloads and hi-res audio streaming available on-demand in a variety of formats.

There’s also a premium HiFi subscription option that, for a higher price, gets you access to 360 Reality Audio and MQA-quality streams. For purchasing and/or downloading a live show, you can choose between MP3, ALAC, FLAC, ALAC-HD or FLAC-HD audio formats.

How Much Does a nugs.net Subscription Cost?

nugs.net is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Sonos, BluOS and desktop. A Premium Subscription costs you $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year, and the Premium HiFi subscription option is also available for $24.99 a month or $249.99 a year. But for a limited time, nugs.net is offering a $75 annual subscription to Billboard readers who use the code billboard75 – or more than 40% off their base subscription.

If you want to try before you buy, all full-price subscriptions include a 30-day free trial period, which gives you plenty of time to explore the service with the option to cancel before your first payment.

What Artists Are on nugs.net?

Before even signing up for the service, music fans can check out all the available artist options on nugs.net here. Among the site’s top artists are Dead and Company, Pearl Jam, Metallica, Umphrey’s McGee and Santana.

You can also check out nugs.net’s calendar of upcoming livestreams here — including more than a half-dozen live performances coming this month from Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings. Is nugs.net streaming your favorite artist? Find out here.