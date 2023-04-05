Normani Suits Up for Her First Collaboration With Fabletics: Shop the Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Normani is suiting up for her very first collaboration with Fabletics. The country-club inspired, 10-piece collection includes a tennis dress with built-in shorts, an asymmetrical cut-out swimsuit and pleated skirt along with leggings, biker shorts and supportive tops and bras.

“I love that I can wear this collection with comfort in mind – but also feel sexy, feminine and confident,” Normani said in a statement on the brand’s website.

The sporty line is designed with technical compression fabric and available in sizes ranging from XXS-4X. Pricing varies for Fabletics members vs. non-members, but items from the drop are priced from $39.95- $94.95 for non-members. New VIP members can enjoy 70% off, while current VIPs can score “2 for $24” deals on leggings and other membership benefits.

The collection’s “hero piece” is a navy, white and emerald, green nylon zipper jacket — and customers are loving it, according to over 200 reviews. The cropped jacket costs $89.95 for non-members and $26.98 for new VIP members.

Teaming with Fabletics is Normani’s latest foray into the fashion world. Apart from being the very first global brand ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, the New Orleans native starred in a campaign for the French brand AMI Paris last year.

Shop items from the Normani x Fabletics drop below.

For the court or a casual day out, this tennis dress is available in white, navy, purple and floral print.

A contemporary twist on a classic look. The Payton Jacket features a cropped fit, full zipper and side pockets.

This pleated skirt has built-in shorts with a hidden side pocket for your phone or another small item. The skirt is available in classic white, collegiate navy and purple cosmo.