Normani Stuns in New Campaign for AMI Paris: Where to Buy the Luxurious L’Accordéon Bag Online

Normani is the face of AMI Paris’ photo campaign for the French brand’s new L’Accordéon bag, according to Vogue Paris. The “Fair” singer debuted the stunning photo campaign via social media on Monday (April 4) along with a message thanking AMI and its founder, Alexander Mattiussi, for “making this all happen.”

“Love me a baggg. Especially this one,” the New Orleans native captioned the post. In the photos, Normani rocks a black blazer and matching miniskirt with a black beret while clutching the geometric bag. The campaign was shot by Ethan James Green.

The functional but modern L’Accodeon Bag retails for $1,450 and is available in black, green and burgundy. The bag is made from cow leather with polyester lining and features one central compartment with a magnetic top closure, an inside patched pocket, faux suede lining, gussets on the side and an embossed Ami Alexandre Mattiussi logo on the front and inside. The L’Accodeon Bag is available in Ami stores worldwide and at AmiParis.com.

And that’s not the only deal Normani has secured as of late. The 25-year-old recording artist teamed with Frito-Lay and Cracker Jack to record a new spin on the ballpark classic “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” The song was released Wednesday (April 6) to introduce a new character in the Cracker Jack lineup.

After more than 125 years, Cracker Jack is adding Cracker Jill to its roster, in celebration of women breaking barriers in sports. Cracker Jill will be featured through five different representations on a series of special-edition bags, which will be available at professional ballparks across the country when the 2022 baseball season kicks off Thursday (April 7) and through a donation of $5 or more to the Women’s Sports Foundation via CrackerJill.com. Cracker Jack has also committed $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation.

“When an opportunity comes to help elevate and support young women [I] am allllllll in,” Normani wrote on Instagram Wednesday while encouraging others to donate.

In the Cracker Jill campaign, Normani sports a sold-out Off-White varsity jacket (click here for our picks for the affordable varsity jackets that you can buy right now), lace=up denim pants by Samariah Leah, and a pair of retro Nike Air Retro High OG sneakers in Hyper Royal.