7 Beauty Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Clear some space off your bathroom shelf as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is currently going on, which means slashed prices on some of the hottest beauty products. Whether you’re looking to revamp your skincare routine or want to refresh your makeup collection, there are tons of beauty exclusive deals you can take advantage of until the major shopping event ends on Aug. 7.

Related Here Are the Best Earplugs to Help Protect Your Hearing at Concerts

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

This includes brands like Supergoop!, Nars, Bobbi Brown, Drybar and many more. Deals can get close to 40% off meaning you can snag some luxe brands without breaking the bank.

Not sure where to start? We scoured the sale and rounded up the best beauty exclusive deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for you to score some major savings. Don’t wait too long though! The sale is only going on for a limited time and it’s not uncommon for products to go out of stock. Make sure you hop on these deals ASAP before your must-haves are sold out — or, even worse, they go back to being full priced.

Keep reading to shop our picks below.

Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set $52 $78 33% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Pamper your skin with an SPF set of three from Supergoop. Not only will you get the popular Unseen Sunscreen, but you’ll get a mini version of the formula as well as everyday lotion to keep your skin protected whether you’re swimming in the pool or walking to the office.

Nordstrom

St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse $49 $88 44% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Consider this a one-size-fits all self tanner mousse made with ingredients that aim to tailor to your skin tone, resulting in a more sun-kissed appearance. Simply apply the formula to freshly exfoliated and moisturized skin then wait up to eight hours before showering for the best results.

Nordstrom

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer $64 $96 33% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Give your skin a boost of hydration with Kieh’s beloved body moisturizer. It’s not only 33% off, but comes with antioxidants and coco butter to help smooth and hydrate your skin.

Nordstrom

Mac Cosmetics In Hindsight Eye Set $42 $62 32% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Whether you’re going for glam or a natural look, Mac Cosmetic’s eye set is here to help you out. It features six shades to mix, match and build with as well as a lifting mascara to complete your look with.

Nordstrom

Nars Climax Mascara Duo $32 $50 36% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Stock up on mascara by taking advantage of Nars’ duo deal, which provides two tubes of their Climax Mascara for just $32 total (a.k.a. $16 each!). The formula is buildable and aims to provide volume to your lashes without clumping. The black shade will also help deliver maximum pigment to really help your eyes pop.

Nordstrom

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo $77 $96 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Color treated hair? Your strands will thank you once it drinks up Olaplex’s strengthening shampoo. The ingredients look to repair most hair types using a paraben- and gluten-free formula that aims to maintain hair bonds and re-link broken strands.

Nordstrom

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Dryer $133.90 $199.99 33% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Skip the hair appointment and give yourself a salon-worthy blowout using the T3 Featherweight StyleMax Dryer. It not only features a sleek and modern design, but comes with four head attachments to customize your styling too.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best powder foundations, TikTok beauty alternatives and refillable lipsticks.