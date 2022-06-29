Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneak Peek: 14 Items That Should Be On Your Wish List

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to stock up on essentials and treat yourself to must-have items at a discounted price. Kicking off next month, the annual sale offers deep discounts on clothing, shoes, home products, beauty exclusives, and other items from hundreds of brands.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? The mega-sale begins on July 15, but shoppers won’t have long to save on their favorite items. Nordstrom unveiled an official sneak peek on Wednesday (June 29), with tons of sale items that shoppers can view and save to their Wish List for easier checkout once the sale launches next month.

Additionally, Nordstrom Cardmembers will get early access to the Anniversary Sale beginning July 9, or earlier, depending on their Nordy Club status (Icon, Ambassador, or Influencer). The Anniversary Sale ends on August 1.

This year, Nordstrom will be offering a digital catalog at Nordstom.com and the Nordstrom app showcasing Anniversary Sale merch. Also new this year, more than 100 new brands featured in the sale alongside top brands.

The annual sale will also feature sustainable products, Black-owned and founded brands, and Latinx-owned and founded brands.

Shop amazing deals on activewear, separates, denim, and fall essentials including back-to-school goodies like sweaters, shoes and more from brands like Rails, La Ligne, Farm Rio, Frame, Free People, Veronica Beard, Rebecca Taylor, Naked Wardrobe, Wayf, Billabong, Vero Moda, Faherty, AllSaints, Open Edit, Club Monaco, Eileen Fisher, ALC, Nanushka, Nili Lotan, Vince, Cinq a Sept, Good American, Treasure & Bond, and Levi’s.

Shoppers will find shoes, handbags, jewelry and other accessories on sale from Cult Gaia, UGG, BP., Vagabond, Bony Levy, Staud, Proenza Schouler White Label, Steve Madden, Vince Camuto, and many other awesome brands.

Customers can save on duos, sets, jumbo sizes, and candles from brands like La Mer, Nars, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone, Malin+Goetz, Estée Lauder, Augustinus Bader, Kiehl’s, Kate Somerville, Le Labo, Tata Harper, Living Proof, Diptyque, and Boy Smells. The sale also features beauty exclusives from Necessaire, Moon Juice, Shiseido, Westman Atelier, Charlotte Tilbury, Trish McEvoy, Murdock London, Kopari, and more.

Budget shoppers will enjoy great deals on beloved active wear brands like Zella, Sweaty Betty, Outdoor Voices, Adidas, Nike, and Alo. Shop fall jackets from Kappa, Save The Duck, Dickies and Pendleton, back-to-work separates and denim from Theory, Hugo Boss, Peter Millar, Ksubi, Rag & Bone, and other top trends for men.

Spruce up your home with kitchenware from Great Jones, Moccamaster, Viking, and Fellow. Style your bedroom or living room with the perfect throw from Barefoot Dreams, Blissy, and art from Deny Designs.

To help you prepare for the Anniversary Sale, we rounded up a list of more than a dozen of the most popular shoes, apparel, activewear, skincare products, jewelry, and other items featured in the big sale. The items listed are already receiving hundreds of views on the Nordstrom website, so you might want to add them to your Wish List just to be safe.

Nordstrom

Adidas Swift Run Sneaker $67.99 $90 24% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re a fan of three stripes, the Anniversary Sale has tons of Adidas items including apparel and shoes like the Swift Run Sneaker, which are available in black or white. Put your best foot forward in the retro-style, wear-everywhere running shoe featuring comfortable underfooting courtesy of lightweight EVA cushioning. Other Adidas sale times that are already gaining traction: these $25 biker shorts.

Nordstrom

Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper $59.90 $90 33% OFF Buy Now 1

Ready to relax? The Ugg Shearling Slide Slippers match perfectly with loungewear or anything casual. The cross-straps slide sandal is made of plush shearling and the slippers are available in pink or grey.

Nordstrom

BP. Boyfriend Plaid Button-Up Shirt $34.99 $49 29% OFF Buy Now 1

Speaking of cozy wear, this plaid button-up shirt is made from soft cotton and comes in four colors including the navy ombre design pictured above along with green, blue, pink and gold designs. The shirt is available in sizes 0 (XXS) to 16 (XL).

Nordstrom

Dickie's Men's Original Stretch Cotton Twill Pants $42.99 $64.99 34% OFF Buy Now 1

Need a new pair of Dickies? The men’s originals 874 slacks are made with a fusion of twill and durable ripstop fabrics. The retro but modern pants feature slant pockets, a zip fly with hook-and-bar closure and slant pockets. The slack are available in green and navy.

Nordstrom

Kiehl's Since 1851 Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer $49 $82 40% OFF Buy Now 1

Kiehl’s Since 1851 is one of the more popular skincare brands available at Nordstrom, so expect to find markdowns on numerous items in the brand’s product lineup. The all-over body moisturizer pictured above is on sale for $49 and this midnight recovery face oil is marked down to $85.50 (regular $128).

Nordstrom

NARS Mini Orgasm Cheek Duo Set $25 $27 value Buy Now 1

Get cheeky with the NARS Orgasm Cheek Duo Set. This cut set includes a shimmering, pink mini blush in shade “orgasm” and a matching, mini NARS Multiple Stick.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Delicate Cubic Zirconia Bangle $30.90 $49 37% OFF Buy Now 1

A sparkling, cubic zirconia bracelet for just $30. The Nordstrom Delicate Cubic Zirconia Bangle features sparkling cubic zirconia and goldentone plating with a simple but dazzling design, hinge tongue-and-groove closure, and a safety clasp. You might also like the 4 ct cubic zirconia earrings ($32.90) or the 1 ct earrings ($26.90).

Nordstrom

Peri Home Panama Stripe Shower Curtain $31.99 $45 29% OFF Buy Now 1

Another hot item on the Anniversary Sale wish list: the Peri Home Shower Curtain. Measuring 72-inches long, the cotton shower curtain has tassel accents to add a lively vintage element to the striped pattern.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom at Home Percale Sheet Set $47.60 $109 56% OFF Buy Now 1

From the bathroom to the bedroom. This Nordstrom brand crisp cotton, percale sheet set that includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The set is available in six different colors including grey, blue, orange and white.

Nordstrom

GreenPan Padova Reserve Set of 3 Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pans $99.99 $149.99 33% OFF Buy Now 1

Upgrade your kitchenware with these ceramic pans from Greenpan. The smooth professional-grade frying pans are crafted from tinted ceramic and steel, and serve up exceptional heat distribution. These pans are stovetop, oven, and broiler safe up to 600°F.

Nordstrom

Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Brewer $259.99 $349.99 26% OFF Buy Now 1

Bring the coffee shop to your countertop with the Moccamaster coffeemaker. It’s equipped with brewing speed and hotplate temperatures that adjust according to your choice of half or full carafe, while the brew basket automatically stops the flow of coffee when removing the carafe. Additionally, the hotplate has and independent heating element to keep your coffee at the perfect temperature and automatically shuts off after 100 minutes.

Nordstrom

Ugg Coastline Faux Fur Pillow $31.99 $49 35% OFF Buy Now 1

Throw pillows are an easy way to spruce up your space! The Ugg Faux Fur Pillow has two different kinds of cozy — flannel and plush faux fur — and available in three different colors including rose, live oak and stone. Want more Ugg decor items products? Check out this Ugg throw blanket on sale for $64.99.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom 4-Piece Bar Tool Set $32.90 $49 33% OFF Buy Now 1

This polish set has all the tools needed to craft the perfect summer cocktail, and don’t forget to add this cocktail shaker to your cart. The stainless steel shaker is on sale for $26.90 and available in brushed gold and brushed silver.

Amazon

Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings $79.99 $118 32% OFF Buy Now 1

Perfect for your workout routine, the high waist midi leggings from Alo offer chafe-preventing, flatlock seams to double as the perfect the second-skin fit to hit the gym. These leggings are available in cherry cola and galactic teal.