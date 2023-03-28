Game On! Where to Pre-Order the ‘Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo Switch OLED Console & Pro Controller

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gamers, get ready! There’s an all-new Nintendo Switch OLED console arriving soon.

The Nintendo Switch OLED console, inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom video game, became available for pre-order on Tuesday (March 28).

The console drops April 28 and will retail for $359.99, slightly more than Nintendo’s standard OLED Switch. The special-edition Switch features a Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock along with other designs inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In addition to the gaming system, Nintendo will release a Tears of the Kingdom-edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($74.99) and a matching carrying case ($24.99) on May 12, the same day as the video game’s release.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model and new accessories are available for pre-order at Best Buy and in store at Game Stop while supplies last.

Nintendo Switch OLED boasts a seven-inch screen with 64 GB of internal storage, a wide adjustable stand and dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately). The OLED Switch has three playing modes: TV mode, handheld mode (when the Joy-Con controllers are attached for portable play) and tabletop mode. Plus, gamers can enjoy enhanced audio when the console is in handheld and tabletop mode.

Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game went into development after Breath of the Wild was completed in 2017 and was initially scheduled for release last year.

In Tears of the Kingdom, players get to create their own paths “through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above,” according to Nintendo. The video game features new elements including a floating island that players can soar between.

Pre-order the Zelda-inspired Nintendo Switch OLED model and Tears of the Kingdom video game below.

For more gaming recommendations, read our list of Nintendo Switch games for Mario Bros. fans and ways to buy a PlayStation 5 without spending a fortune.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED: The Legend of Zelda Special Edition Console $359.99 Buy Now 1