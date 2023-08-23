Nike Kobe 8 Protro ‘Halo’ Sneakers Are Finally Here: Where to Shop the Limited Shoes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Today would have marked the late Kobe Bryant’s 45th birthday, and in honor of the legendary basketball player, Nike released an exclusive sneaker that’s available in very limited quantities. The Kobe 8 Protro sneakers are officially here in the colorway “Halo,” which officially dropped on Wednesday (Aug. 23) in line with the athlete’s birthday.

The collaboration between Nike Basketball and Vanessa Bryant happens annually to honor her late husband’s legacy while providing a chance for fans to celebrate his special day. Vanessa took to Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 22) to debut the sneakers in a series of photos and share a heartfelt message to her followers and fans.

“The Kobe VIII protro’s came out beautiful!!!! Love collaborating with the Nike footwear team on Kobe’s line. 🤍 Nike wanted this debut Halo Collection to be limited and collectable but the good news is Nike is working towards more units for future Kobe releases! The ‘Kobe Halo’ collection debuts on Kobe’s birthday tomorrow, collect all future Halo releases to celebrate this special day every year,” the caption read.

For those who were unable to snag a pair of their own from Nike, you can still get the Kobe 8 Proto sneakers through online retailers including StockX, Goat and eBay that offer resale sneaker deals.

Keep reading to shop the sneakers.

StockX

Nike Kobe 8 Protro – Halo $260 Buy Now 1

Ditch the all-white tennis sneaker and upgrade your sneaker collection with a basketball-inspired look that aims to be supportive while honoring the late Bryant. The triple-white shoes were designed with Nike React foam for added durability and comfort, while the upper and herringbone traction pattern have been replaced. The tongue also features the classic Mamba logo to show your support for the basketball player.

This isn’t the only brand that has honored the star. 2K also paid tribute to Bryant with the 25th-anniversary NBA 2K24 game featuring two different covers with the athlete on the front.

