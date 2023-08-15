×
Nicole Scherzinger Debuted a Sultry One-Piece — And It’s on Sale! Shop the Look Here

The pop star posed in a one-piece from ALT Swim that's currently on sale for less than $100. Get the exact style now while it's still in stock.

Nicole Scherzinger ALT swimsuit
Nicole Scherzinger attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022. JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicole Scherzinger recently transformed an infinity pool into a swimsuit cover-worthy backdrop as she posed in a cutout one-piece. During a summer vacation, the Killer Love singer and judge on The Masked Singer took a moment to wow followers on Instagram with a string of photos showing off a revealing ALT swimsuit — and it’s on sale for 32% off.

nicole scherzinger

If you’re looking for worthy swimsuit sales to take advantage, this ALT Swim deal allows you to infuse some pop star energy into your beachwear with a Scherzinger-approved style. Plus, you won’t have to pay full price, which will earn a sigh of relief from your wallet.

“Swipe ⬅️ to see the real me in the last two slides. 😑 Real goof girl Sh*t 💁🏽‍♀️,” the 45-year-old star captioned her post.

The style features an exaggerated cutout design with a narrow center strip connecting the top and bottom together. The back of the swimsuit gives the illusion that you’re wearing a bikini redefining the saying “business in the front, party in the back.”

Keep reading to shop the deal below.

model wearing white cut out one-piece swimsuit
ALT
Misa Cut Out One-Piece
$95 $140 32% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

The one-piece comes with a stretchy material for added comfort and is double-lined to create more support. The swimsuit also comes with a dipped back that aims to lift and shape your bottom while the straps can be adjusted to fit your needs. The versatile look can be styled with some comfortable sandals, a beach cover-up or with a pair of denim shorts. Choose between four colors and patterns or stock up on them all to take with you on your next poolside vacation.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best beach bags, belly chains and the best sunscreen.

