Nicole Scherzinger Debuted a Sultry One-Piece — And It’s on Sale! Shop the Look Here

Nicole Scherzinger recently transformed an infinity pool into a swimsuit cover-worthy backdrop as she posed in a cutout one-piece. During a summer vacation, the Killer Love singer and judge on The Masked Singer took a moment to wow followers on Instagram with a string of photos showing off a revealing ALT swimsuit — and it’s on sale for 32% off.

If you’re looking for worthy swimsuit sales to take advantage, this ALT Swim deal allows you to infuse some pop star energy into your beachwear with a Scherzinger-approved style. Plus, you won’t have to pay full price, which will earn a sigh of relief from your wallet.

“Swipe ⬅️ to see the real me in the last two slides. 😑 Real goof girl Sh*t 💁🏽‍♀️,” the 45-year-old star captioned her post.

The style features an exaggerated cutout design with a narrow center strip connecting the top and bottom together. The back of the swimsuit gives the illusion that you’re wearing a bikini redefining the saying “business in the front, party in the back.”

Misa Cut Out One-Piece $95 $140 32% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The one-piece comes with a stretchy material for added comfort and is double-lined to create more support. The swimsuit also comes with a dipped back that aims to lift and shape your bottom while the straps can be adjusted to fit your needs. The versatile look can be styled with some comfortable sandals, a beach cover-up or with a pair of denim shorts. Choose between four colors and patterns or stock up on them all to take with you on your next poolside vacation.

