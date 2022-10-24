Nicki Minaj’s Rap Snacks Are Back in Stock: Where to Buy Them Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicki Minaj’s Rap Snacks are back in stock, but Barbz will have to act fast before they sell out again. The Rap Snacks Variety Pack – containing 13, 2.5-ounce bags of potato chips in multiple flavors including Sour Cream Ranch Truffle, Bar-B-Quin’ with My Honey Truffle, and Salt & Vinegar Truffle – has been restocked at Sam’s Club.

The variety pack retails for $15.98 and is available for pickup and delivery at Sam’s Club, while supplies last. In the event that Sam’s Club sells out, Barbz can purchase Minaj’s Rap Snacks at Walmart, but the price is a bit steeper at $42.89.

Minaj and Rap Snacks debuted the barbecue-flavored chips in June. “Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You’re talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well,” Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay said in a press release at the time. “It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership.”

The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper has been busy in the merchandising space. Earlier in the month, Minaj’s Myx Fusions Moscato added watermelon to its list of flavors, which include peach, mango and coconut.

Available at wine retailers, supermarkets, and convenience stores, the newly released MYX Fusions Watermelon Moscato ($9.99-$10.99) comes in 4-packs of 187ml single-serve bottles and 750ML bottles. Planning a Minaj-themed Halloween party? Get your Myx Fusions Moscato delivered with Drizzly.

From Rap Snacks and MYX Fusions, to PinkPrint perfume, Queen Radio tees and the merch available on Minaj’s official website, Barbz will have lots to choose from this holiday season.

Shop Rap Snacks below.

