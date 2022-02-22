Nicki Minaj Says She Only Wears Pinkprint Perfume: ‘It Sends Men Crazy’

Nicki Minaj is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2020 in New York City.

What’s Nicki Minaj’s signature scent? Pinkprint perfume, of course!

The “Do We Have a Problem” rapper tweeted that she only wears her own perfume and mixes different beauty products together to make her own skincare concoction.

Minaj revealed the beauty routine in a series of tweets on Sunday (Feb. 20), where she encouraged fans to mix lotions and oils and body gels with regular soap. “Whatever [you] love. I like mango, lavender, coconut, vanilla, etc.,” Minaj tweeted in part before adding, “I only wear my Pinkprint perfume [though] it sends men [crazy]. Like no lie.”

Released in 2015, the Pinkprint perfume was the seventh signature fragrance from Minaj behind Trini Girl and Queen. Other fragrances in her collection include Pink Friday, Pink Friday Special Edition, Minajesty, Pink Friday Deluxe Edition, Onika and Minajesty Exotic Edition.

Although the Pinkprint perfume is harder to find online, you can get it on Amazon — provided that you’re willing to spend more than $100. If not, we rounded up some other options to add to your collection. Whether you’re a Barb or simply a lover of beautiful aromas, see below for links to purchase some of the scents in Minaj’s fragrance lineup.