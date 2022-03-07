Nicki Minaj Stars in Marc Jacobs Spring 2022 Campaign: Shop the Collection Before It Sells Out

Nicki Minaj is seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2020 in New York City.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicki Minaj is showing off her modeling chops in the Heaven by Marc Jacobs Spring 2022 campaign. The “Do We Have a Problem” rapper debuted photos from the campaign on her Instagram account on Thursday (March 3) with the caption, “The Harajuku Barbie Introducing the #Heaven Campaign by #MarcJacobs.”

The campaign features nostalgic designs, such as ‘90s-inspired oversized T-shirts, graphic baby tees, hoodies, dresses, pants, vests, fuzzy wrist warmers, sweaters, platforms, jewelry, a two-headed teddy bear, and more.

Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser and Mena Suvari also appear in the campaign, shot by Harley Weird.

Minaj rocks a couple different looks (and wigs) for the photo campaign. In one image, Minaj dons a bright wig with a white baby tee, black fishnets and multi-lace Kiki Boots. In a second photo, she wears a Punk Playground Corset with matching jeans, blue platforms, and a black bob wig with pink highlights.

Minaj is of course no stranger to high-fashion modeling campaigns. The Queens native signed with Wilhelmina in 2017 and has previously appeared in campaigns for Roberto Cavalli and Fendi.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs is designed for all genders and priced from $35 to $600. Clothing featured in the collection are available in sizes S-XXL.

Although some of the items have already sold, we saved you some time by we rounding up a list of must-have pieces in the Heaven collection. Shop them directly through the links below.