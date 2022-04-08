2022 Kids’ Choice Awards: When & How to Watch Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The wait is almost over! Nickelodeon’s 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday (April 9).

Co-hosted by iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski, the 35th annual ceremony will feature performances from Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow, an appearance from first lady Dr. Jill Biden, and let’s not forget about the slime. For the first time ever, the show will feature more than 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of hilarious pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars in film, television, music, sports and more.

Explore Explore Miranda Cosgrove See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Nominees include Adele, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Saweetie, BTS, Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift. Samuel L Jackson and Charli D’Amelio are among the presenters.

“The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course lots of slime,” Cosgrove said in a press release. “Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!”

How to Watch the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards for Free

The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards will air live from Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET. The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, NickToons and Nick Jr.

If you already have cable, you can watch the show on any of the aforementioned channels and at Nickelodeon.com. For non-cable users, the show will be streaming on platforms that offer live television such as Philo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Vidgo and Sling.

It’s unclear if or when this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards show will land on Paramount+, which is the main streaming destination for Nickelodeon, CBS, BET and other ViacomCBS programming.

For those who don’t want to spend anything up front, sign up for Philo and enjoy a free trial for one week. The service is $25 a month after the free trial, and it comes with dozens of cable channels including Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nick Jr., A&E, MTV, BET, Discovery Channel, TLC and HGTV.

The similarly priced Sling TV starts at $35 a month, and while the platform doesn’t offer a free trial at the moment, new customers will save $20 off the monthly fee.

Another way to go about getting a free trial: DirecTV Stream. Right now, new DirecTV Stream customers will get a five-day free trial and a $30 discount over three months. Streaming packages start at $59.99 (regularly $69.99).

Vidgo is $66.33 a month for three months, when you sign up for the English Premium plan, which has free DVR and over 150 live and on-demand channels including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and NickToons, along with other cable channels like VH1, TLC, VH1, ABC, A&E, FX and Freeform.