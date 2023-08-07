NFL Preseason: How to Watch the Games Online Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s almost time for the NFL kickoff, but until then, there are some preseason NFL games to hold fans over. We’re already in the second week of NFL preseason, and there are a string of games lined up for the next three weeks that’ll have your rooting for your favorite team while drumming up excitement for the 2023-2024 NFL regular season.

This year, preseason will take place from Aug. 3 until Aug. 27, then there will be a short break until the regular 2023 NFL season starts on Sept. 7. The first preseason game was on Thursday (Aug. 3), and featured the Jets vs. the Browns in a game that ended in 16-21. Next up on the schedule is the Texans vs. the Patriots, which will take place on Thursday (Aug. 10) at 10 p.m. ET.

Other games occurring this week include the Vikings vs. the Seahawks, Steelers vs. the Buccaneers, Falcons vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Bengals, Giants vs. Lions, Commanders vs. Browns, Broncos vs. Cardinals, Titans vs. Bears, Colts vs. Bills, Jets vs. Panthers, Jaguars vs. Panthers, Eagles vs. Ravens, Chargers vs. Rams, Chiefs vs. Saints and 49ers vs. Raiders.

You can check out the full NFL preseason schedule and scores here.

Unlike the normal season, preseason NFL games feature different streaming options to livestream the games online without cable.

Keep reading to learn how to watch NFL preseason online.

How to Watch NFL Preseason Live Without Cable

Most of the preseason NFL games are being aired on live network channels such as ABC, NBC and Fox, which means cable viewers can watch the games for free through their cable provider. If you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on cable, you may be able to stream the games through and HD antenna. Or, you can check out a few affordable streaming options we found below.

One of our favorite live TV streamers is DirecTV Stream, which provides a five-day free trial and a range of packages that start at $74.99/month once the trial ends. With it, you’ll have access to hundreds of local channels such as ESPN and the NFL Network that’ll air almost every NFL preseason game (except for one game that’s being streamed exclusively through Prime Video).

You’ll also be able to DVR games and other programs to watch back later, and have the ability to stream on an unlimited amount of devices.

Sling TV is offering a promo where you can get half off your first month (regularly $40) and enjoy everything from live sports coverage including NFL preseason, over 30 channels to browse and watch the news, entertainment and more. Plus, you can combine the Blue and Orange plans to expand your channel offerings to over 40 options for just $27.50 for the first month (regularly $55).

Other promos the streamer has currently include one month of premium channels such as Starz, Showtime, AMC+ and MGM for free and a month of News Extra for free.

Peacock will also give you access to live sports through its Plus plan, which is just $11.99/month or save 17% through an annual plan for $119.99/year. Through it, you’ll not only get access to over 80,000 hours of live TV and Peacock Originals, but Premier League, WWE, Sunday Night Footbal, and MLB Sunday Leadoff.

If you’re a student, you can take take advantage of its student discount promo, which provides the streaming service for only $1.99/month.

To maximize the amount of content you get without dropping hundreds of dollars, Hulu + Live TV provides you with the entire Hulu library and hundreds of cable channels including NFL Network and ESPN. Plans start at $69.99/month.

If you’re a fan of bundling, you can add on Disney+ and ESPN+, which will provide you with live game analysis as well as game highlights and more.

