2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: How to Watch & Stream Games From Anywhere

We’re one step closer to the Super Bowl! The 2023 NFL playoffs start Saturday (Jan. 14) with six games on the roster.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the playoffs schedule and ways to watch and stream NFL games from anywhere.

How to Watch & Stream the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday with the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on Fox and Fox Deportes.

Also on Saturday, the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are scheduled to face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Watch live or stream the game on CBS and Paramount+.

Later in the day, the New York Giants will go head-to-head with the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. on Fox and Fox Deportes. Wrapping things up for Sunday will be the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on NBC and NBC Sports.

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is scheduled for Monday (Jan. 16) at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

When it comes to watching the NFL playoffs, there are a bunch of great streaming options for football fans who don’t have access to local and cable channels.

DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and Sling TV are some of the platforms that offer live and local channels for less than $75 a month and you can watch games on multiple devices, including your TV or computer.

Looking for a free trial? Get up to a week free when you join DirecTV Stream or Fubo. Livestream playoff games from outside the U.S. with ExpressVPN.

Other platforms, such as Paramount+ and Peacock, let subscribers watch live television — but you’re restricted to certain channels. If you’re subscribed to one of the two aforementioned platforms, you might be able to stream certain playoff games throughout the weekend.

To stream them all in one place, subscribe to NFL+. New subscribers can enjoy a free trial for the first week and then $4.99/month ($12.99/season) to watch NFL games from anywhere. Upgrade to the $9.99 monthly plan ($29.99/season) for commercial-free streaming and full replays.

See the NFL playoff schedule below.

Wild Card Weekend: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Seahawks vs. 49ers – Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 PT

Chargers vs. Jaguars – Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 PT

Dolphins vs. Bills – Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Giants vs. Vikings – Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Ravens vs. Bengals – Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers – Monday, Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT