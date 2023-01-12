×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: How to Watch & Stream Games From Anywhere

Wild Card Weekend kicks off on Saturday (Jan. 14). Here are ways to watch and stream NFL games.

new york jets buffalo bills
Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball in the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Joshua Bessex/GI

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re one step closer to the Super Bowl! The 2023 NFL playoffs start Saturday (Jan. 14) with six games on the roster.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the playoffs schedule and ways to watch and stream NFL games from anywhere.

How to Watch & Stream the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday with the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on Fox and Fox Deportes.

Also on Saturday, the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are scheduled to face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Watch live or stream the game on CBS and Paramount+.  

Explore

Explore

Billboard

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Later in the day, the New York Giants will go head-to-head with the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. on Fox and Fox Deportes. Wrapping things up for Sunday will be the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on NBC and NBC Sports.

Related

Saweetie

Saweetie 'Hella Excited' to Guest-Star on 'Bel-Air' Season 2

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is scheduled for Monday (Jan. 16) at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

When it comes to watching the NFL playoffs, there are a bunch of great streaming options for football fans who don’t have access to local and cable channels.

DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and Sling TV are some of the platforms that offer live and local channels for less than $75 a month and you can watch games on multiple devices, including your TV or computer.

Looking for a free trial? Get up to a week free when you join DirecTV Stream or Fubo. Livestream playoff games from outside the U.S. with ExpressVPN.

DirecTV Stream
$from $59.99/month (for 5 months) $69.99/month 14% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

Other platforms, such as Paramount+ and Peacock, let subscribers watch live television — but you’re restricted to certain channels. If you’re subscribed to one of the two aforementioned platforms, you might be able to stream certain playoff games throughout the weekend.

To stream them all in one place, subscribe to NFL+. New subscribers can enjoy a free trial for the first week and then $4.99/month ($12.99/season) to watch NFL games from anywhere. Upgrade to the $9.99 monthly plan ($29.99/season) for commercial-free streaming and full replays.

See the NFL playoff schedule below.

Wild Card Weekend: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

Seahawks vs. 49ers – Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 PT

Chargers vs. Jaguars – Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 PT

Dolphins vs. Bills – Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Giants vs. Vikings – Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Ravens vs. Bengals – Sunday, Jan. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers – Monday, Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad