NFL Draft 2022: Here Are All the Ways to Watch for Free

The 2022 NFL draft is rolling into Sin City! Round one of the three-day draft event kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday (April 28) at 8 p.m. ET.

Day two will start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday (April 29), and day three will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday (April 30).

The NFL draft will be held at Draft Experience, the NFL’s interactive, football-themed park which will feature games and clinics, food and beverage, plus exclusive merchandise at NFL Shop. The draft itself will be held at the Draft Theater behind the High Roller and The LINQ Hotel + Experience.

This year’s NFL draft will include a total of seven rounds. Over the three days, 262 players will be selected.

Currently, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the No.1 pick, followed by the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. The New York Giants and New York Jets round out the top five.

Read on to find out all the ways to watch the 2022 NFL draft.

How to Watch the NFL Draft for Free

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Those who already have access to local channels via an antenna or cable, have the option of watching the NFL draft on ABC and ABC.com in addition to ESPN and any of the aforementioned cable channels, so long as your cable or streaming plan allows it. The draft will be available to stream from your smart phone, tablet or another device via the NFL app, ABC app, etc.

Cord-cutters can tune in to the draft with a free trial from platforms such as Fubo TV, which has ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, CBS and hundreds of other live and on-demand channels. A monthly subscription to Fubo TV is $69.99 a month for the Pro plan, and you can cancel at anytime. The streaming package includes 118 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once.

Fubo TV Pro $69.99/month Buy Now 1

Direct TV Stream offers a budget-friendly way to watch the NFL draft as well. Plans are currently discounted $10 off the regular price until Saturday (April 30). Right now, Direct TV Stream starts at $59.99 a month after a free five-day trial and you can cancel anytime.

The similarly priced Hulu + Live TV is $69.99 a month, but no free trial. The service gets you over 75 channels in addition to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Sport fans can also watch the draft with a free trial from Express VPN.

Vidgo is another way to go, although you won’t get a free trial. The platform is great for sports lovers, as it offers ESPN, NFL Network and tons of other sports, entertainment, learning and family channels. Customers can join under Vidgo’s three-month promo to save up to $40 but there’s a catch: You must purchase all three months up front.

Even though you’ll have to pay in full, the limited deal will shave money off your monthly bill overall. For example, Vidgo’s English Plus package is regularly $59.95 a month but the promo knocks the price down to $53 a month for three months. The plan comes with 100+ live and on-demand channels.

Lastly, if you won’t be able to watch but still want to hear all of the festivities, the 2022 NFL draft will be available on Sirius XM, Westwood Sports and ESPN Radio.