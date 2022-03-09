This Popular Webcam Is on Sale at Amazon: Save 32% Off the NexiGo N60

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After two years of working from home, employees are finally getting back to the office. But regardless of whether you work inside or outside of the home, video conferencing calls will not be going anywhere. If you want to turn up the video quality on your next Zoom meeting, a webcam will do the trick.

From Macbook to Dell, every laptop on the market comes with a camera, and despite steps to enhance picture quality, external webcams still have an advantage.

For those looking for an affordable, easy to use webcam, the NexiGo N60 is a great buy. This highly rated camera is on sale at Amazon for 32% off, which knocks the price down to just $34 (regular $50).

The first external webcam was introduced in 1991 (making them about five years older than laptop cameras), and a lot has changed since then, namely in picture and sound quality.

The N60 webcam offers crisp, clear video in 1080p Full HD. It also has a stereo microphone, a refresh rate of 30 FPS and an enhanced 110-degree field view. The NexiGo N60 is a USB webcam making it a perfect plug-and-play option when the workday is over and you want to unwind with video games.

This camera received a 4.4 out 5 star rating on Amazon, with most customers pointing out the ease of use and video clarity. It’s also compatible with Mac OS and Android, and works with Xbox, YouTube, Zoom, Skype, Facetime, Facebook Messenger and more.

The NexiGo N60 webcam is extremely versatile and can be used for video conferencing, gaming, streaming, distancing learning, recording and other needs.

