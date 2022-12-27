2023 New Year’s Eve Specials: All the Ways to Watch & Stream

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Out with the old, in with the new! It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome a new year.

The global pandemic has made the last few years challenging (to say the least), but 2023 offers us another chance to start fresh.

What are the best ways to celebrate New Years Eve? That depends on whether you prefer to stay in or go out. While there are plenty of New Year’s Eve parties, concerts and other events happening this weekend, such as New Year’s Eve with The Roots, Weekends with Adele and other Las Vegas residencies and Bruno Mars’ New Years’ Eve concert, staying home isn’t such a bad idea.

Watch the ball drop from New York City’s Time’s Square, indulge in live performances from your favorite artists, and catch all the hilarious (and viral) New Year’s Eve moments, without leaving the comfort of your own home.

See below for a list of NYE specials to watch this weekend. If you don’t already have cable, satellite or local channels via a TV antenna, we’ve also listed ways to watch and stream live and on-demand (use ExpressVPN to stream from outside of the U.S. on select platforms).

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has been a TV tradition for decades. Liza Koshy and will join Ryan Seacrest to co-host the special, which will air live from Time’s Square on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Dec. 31. The NYE special will feature performances and appearances from J-Hope, Duran Duran, Halle Bailey, Jax, Ciara (also a co-host), Jessie James Decker (Powerball co-host), Ben Platt, Shaggy, TXT and New Edition.

How to Watch: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Direct TV Stream, SlingTV.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus and her godmother, Dolly Parton, will team up for the singer’s latest NBC New Year’s Eve special. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET/PT. The special will feature performances from Cyrus, Lotto, Liily, FLETCHER, Rae Sremmurd and Sia.

How to Watch: Peacock, SlingTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Zac Brown Band, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Brooks & Dunn are among the country stars billed for CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The special airs on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8-10 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET/PT, and will be able to stream live an on-demand via Paramount+.

How to Watch: Paramount+, DirectTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and SlingTV.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen return to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live airing live from New York City’s Times Square. The annual special is slated to air Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8pm ET on CNN and will feature performances and appearances from Usher (from his Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM), Kevin Hart, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, John Stamos, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Jean Smart, Cheri Oteri, Ava Max and many more.

At 12:30am ET/PT, the duo will hand things over to Don Lemmon, who will be live in New Orleans to help the Central Time Zone countdown to the new year.

How to Watch: Sling TV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Cnn.com (log-in required).

Univisions’ Así Sonó El 2022

Univisions’ Así Sonó El 2022 will air on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by Feliz 2023 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The latter special — co-hosted by Raúl de Molina and Alejandra Espinoza, along with Clarissa Molina and Borja Voces from New York, Lili Estefan, Omar Chaparro and Karina Banda from Los Angeles, Roberto Hernández from Puerto Rico and Galilea Montijo from Mexico — will feature appearances from Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, Gloria Estefan and more.

How to Watch: Univision.com, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo.

Back that Year Up: NYE Special

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson host Back That Year Up now streaming on Peacock. The end-of-the-year special looks at the best moments in pop culture, sports, entertainment and more. In addition to Hart and Thompson, the special will feature appearances from Cannon, Quinta Bronson, Terry Crews, Roy Woods Jr., Lauren Lapkus and Rob Gronkowski.

How to Watch: Peacock

A Toast to 2022!

NBC’s New Year’s Eve will launch with A Toast to 2022!, hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The two-hour special will air on at 8 p.m ET/PT on NBC.

How to Watch: Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream.