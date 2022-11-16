The Right Stuff! New Kids on the Block Funko Pops Are Finally Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Blockheads, rejoice! New Kids on the Block Funko Pops are finally here and they might just become your new obsession.

NKOTB Funko Pops! went up for pre-order on Wednesday (Nov. 16) featuring Jonathan, Joey, Jordan, Donnie and Danny as cute little vinyl figures – each showcasing a different look.

Danny’s Pop! vinyl wears an American-flag T-shirt, black pants, and suspenders. Donnie holds up the peace sign while sporting a white, cutoff shirt, grey pants and peace-sign chain. Jonathon rocks out in a red leather jacket with jeans, Jordan wears all black, and Joey is dressed in a blue jacket with black jeans.

These adorable Pop! vinyls measure 4.1 to 4.4 inches tall and are packaged in a plastic box making them easy to display (click here for durable, plastic display cases). Fans have the option of buying each NKOTB Funko Pop! separately ($12) and as a 5-pack ($60) available at Walmart and Funko.com.

NKOTB released their breakout album, Hangin’ Tough, in 1988. The LP went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned some of their most classic hits, including “Please Don’t Go Girl” (a Billboard Hot 100 top 10), “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” (No. 3), “I’ll Be Loving You Forever” and the title track (both No. 1s on the Hot 100) and “Cover Girl” (No. 2).

Earlier this year, the group hit the road for the Mixtape Tour alongside Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue, before setting sail with fans on the four-night NKOTB Cruise last month.

Block Nation has long been waiting for NKOTB to join Blink-182, TLC, BTS and other music groups and recording stars that have their own collectible figures. There’s even a petition urging Funko to release NKOTB Pop! vinyls.

Funko’s music vertical includes Pop! Rocks, Pop! Albums, GOLD and Tha Dogg House, a co-branded retail store with Snoop Dogg that is slated to open in early 2023.

Pre-order NKOTB Funko Pop! figures below.

