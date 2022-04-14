New Beauty Releases to Shop for Spring 2022: Skincare, Haircare, Makeup & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From weddings to prom season, graduations, outdoor parties and more fun festivities that were put on hold because of the pandemic, spring 2022 is shaping up to be a busy season, and a great time to introduce new beauty products.

If you’ve been looking for a new fleet of beauty products to try out, we’re here to help make the search easier. Below, find a list of nine must-have beauty products to kick-start your spring 2022. For more beauty recommendations, read our roundup of celeb-loved beauty products and makeup tools for beginners.

Dots for Spots Blemishes Patches $9.99

According to over 25,000 customer reviews, Dots for Spots is the real deal. The blemish patches are the No. 1 new release on Amazon beauty, and the best-selling acne-clearing product on Amazon UK. Dots for Spots are vegan, non-irritating, and fragrance-, alcohol-, paraben- and phthalate-free. For the best results, the manufacturer recommends wearing them for at least six hours (they’re also safe to wear overnight).

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Studio Kit $29

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Studio Kit offers up to 12 hours of budge-proof brows. The kit includes a Brow Definer, Mini Dipbrow Gel and Invisible Mini Clear Brow Gel.

Omnilux CLEAR Red & Blue LED Light Therapy Mask $395

Do acne masks really work? The Omnilux Red & Blue LED Light Therapy Mask is an FDA-approved, dermatologist recommended and clinically proven therapy mask that utilizes dual wavelengths of red and blue light to target acne. To start, it’s recommended that users wear the mask in four 10-minute treatments for six weeks.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb $24

Want plumper-looking lips? The Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb + Lip Plumper is made to give your lips an “Instant Plump Job” with a dose of Gloss Bomb shine. This newly released lip luminizer/plumper in Lavender Savage delivers fuller-looking lips and a hint of tint.

Loveps Portable Blow Dryer $35.99 $49.99 28% OFF

This portable hair dryer from Love Eps is another top-selling new release on Amazon, and it’s a great hair dryer for traveling. The 1800W, two-speed hair dryer designed to reduce frizz and enhance shine while delivering smooth hair. It has three heat settings (hot, cool and warm), low noise technology and a foldable handle so you can pack it away easily.

Lano Vanilla Hand Cream $12.71 $16.95 25% OFF

Moisturized hands are a must for any season, but spring can be especially harsh on your skin. Lano’s new naturally infused Vanilla Hand Cream Intense works to transforms dry hands and nails into super soft, deeply-hydrated skin. The hand cream does not contain artificial fragrances, parabens, petrolatum, PEG’s, mineral oil, or sulfates and it can also be used on the feet for extra hydration.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer $29

Get the glow with light to medium coverage, all while hydrating and protecting skin from the sun with Rare Beauty’s new Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 20 sunscreen.

Hims High Tide Hydrating Face Cleanser for Men $15

The newly released High Tide Hydrating Cleanser from Hims is made with hyaluronic acid, squalene and green tea extract. Acting as a 2-in-1, the cleanser removes dirt and grime while hydrating the skin.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter $15

Get the glow this spring with Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter. It serves up the light-reflecting shine of a liquid in an easy-to-use powder that provides a smoothing, soft-focus, blurring finish. And it’s available in two shades: Romance Light and Dream Light.