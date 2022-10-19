2022-2023 NBA Season: Here Are All the Ways to Watch the Games Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Basketball season is back! The 2022-2023 NBA season launched on Tuesday (Oct. 18) with the Golden State Warriors beating the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109, and the Boston Celtics beating the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117.

Explore Explore Drake See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

For sports fanatics who want to watch their favorite teams face off, there are plenty of affordable streaming options that allow you to watch NBA coverage live and on-demand.

What’s on the NBA scheduled this week? The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies game will air on Wednesday (Oct. 19) at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, followed by the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers game will air Thursday (Oct. 20) at 7:30 p.m. on TNT, ahead of the Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET. On Friday (Oct. 21), the Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and the championship Warriors face the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The NBA season is held from Oct. 18, 2022 until April 10, 2023. See the full schedule of NBA games here.

Read on for details on how to watch games without cable.

How to Watch NBA Games Without Cable

Watch the NBA 2022-2023 season with a free trail from DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and other platforms that provide live television, and a free trial for at least five days. To make things easier, we’ve collected a short list of some of the more affordable streaming options and what they offer.

For example, Direct TV Stream is $69.99 a month for its cheapest streaming package (75+ channels, unlimited DVR storage, etc.). Right now, Direct TV Stream’s more expensive packages are discounted $10 for the first five months, which means that you can upgrade to the Choice package (105+ channels, unlimited DVR, regional sports networks included) for just $79.99 a month. This limited deal ends Nov. 6.

Direct TV Stream $69.99/month after 5-day free trial Buy Now 1

Thinking about joining NBA League Pass? It’s $14.99 a month after a free trail, but Direct TV Stream and Sling TV subscribers can enjoy a free preview of NBA League Pass until Oct. 24.

Some of the NBA League Pass games scheduled for Wednesday include the Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers, and Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can order NBA League Pass through Sling TV, Direct TV Stream, Fubo TV, and Prime Video.

NBA League Pass (Prime Video) $14.99/month after free trial Buy Now 1

Join Fubo TV and pay $69.99 a month for 133 channels, over 100 sporting events, cloud DVR (1,000 hours) and streaming from unlimited screens at home. For Spanish-speaking sports fans, Fubo’s Latino package is discounted to $24.99 a month after a one-week free trial.

Another similarly priced option, Vidgo, is $75.95 a month after a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sling TV’s streaming packages are half off (regularly $35/month) and Hulu + Live TV is $69.99 a month for 75+ channels, plus you’ll get access to ESPN+ and Hulu.