NBA All-Star Game: How to Watch the Halftime Show, Slam Dunk Contest & Other Events Online

Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, sports fans can set their sights on NBA All-Star Weekend. This year’s NBA All-Star Game and festivities such as the slam dunk contest, celebrity game and the halftime show, begins Friday (Feb. 18) in Cleveland. All-Star Weekend takes places until Feb. 20.

The Ruffles Celeb Game — which includes Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Anuel AA and Quavo as the celeb players — goes down on Friday night and will air on ESPN followed by Clorox Rising Stars on TNT (click here for tickets). Saturday’s schedule includes the NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T, NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T and the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night extravaganza, which includes the fan-favorite slam dunk contest.

DJ Khaled will headline the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night performances featuring Gunna, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Migos.

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game goes down Sunday (Feb. 20) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8 p.m ET. Tickets are still available for the game and other All-Star events.

(Find the full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule here.)

Who’s Performing at the 2022 All-Star Game?

The NBA will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special halftime ceremony. Usher, who is also a part-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will help narrate along with Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish and Anthony Anderson, who will lead fans on a journey through the league’s first 75 years, highlighting some of the NBA’s brightest stars and themes of competition, culture and inclusion. NBA players from nearly every decade will be in the building for the ceremony honoring the league’s diamond anniversary. Earth Wind & Fire will perform their timeless hit “Shining Star” during the halftime finale.

Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelley and DJ D-Nice will introduce the 2022 NBA All-Stars prior to tip-off. Macy Gray, also an Ohio native, is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem and platinum-selling Toronto artist Ryland James will perform Canada’s anthem.

How to Watch the NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show and Other Events Online

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game and the halftime show will air exclusively on TNT and TBS, which gives you different options when it comes to streaming. If you already have TNT/TBS through your cable provider, you can sign into the app and stream from any location. Those who don’t have live TV with Xfinity, Cox Cable and other providers, can sign up for a live TV subscription for free. Although cable companies don’t usually offer free trials, you can find them with Philo, Sling TV and other streaming platforms.

Philo is a super affordable streaming platform. It costs just $25 a month after a free seven-day trial to watch over 60 channels including live and on-demand content, thousands of shows and movies and unlimited DVR storage.

Sling TV starts at $35 a month (after a free 3-day trial) and you can chose a few different packages like the Orange plan which is recommended for NBA lovers and families. The package includes 32 channels and 50 hours of DVR storage but you can only stream from one device. Sling’s entertainment-based Blue package comes with 42 channels, 50 hours of DVR and three streams. Combining both plans, the Orange & Blue tier gets you 50 channels and 50 hours of DVR to stream from up to three devices.

And if you want more options, try out Direct TV Stream or Hulu + Live TV. You won’t get a free trial with Direct TV Stream (starting at $74.99 a month) or Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 a month), but you will get over 75 live channels, on-demand programs and depending on which streamer you go with, you’ll get free access to streaming platforms such as Disney+, ESPN+ and HBO Max.