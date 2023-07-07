NBA 2K24: How to Preorder the Kobe Bryant Edition of the New Game

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

2K is celebrating its 25th anniversary by unveiling its latest edition of the popular NBA gaming series — and it’s officially available for preorder. The new NBA 2K24 will not only feature a slam dunk-worthy lineup of players to choose from, but comes in multiple covers, including two with the legendary Kobe Bryant on front, which you can collect.

Four editions of the game were made for consoles including PS5, PS4, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can collect or choose between the Black Mamba version or Kobe Bryant edition of the game, which will feature past and current-gen versions of the game.

Pricing will defer depending on the console and version of the game you choose.

Keep reading to preorder the game and ensure you have a copy by the time it’s released.

GameStop

NBA 2K24 – Kobe Bryant Edition $From $59.99 Buy Now 1

The Kobe Bryant edition will have you go back to the athlete’s early career days and work your way up to stardom level. Card-collecting mode has returned, which comes with hours of customizable options. The Kobe Bryant edition only comes with the base game with the option to purchase the past-gen or current-gen version of the game.

GameStop

NBA 2K24 – Black Mamba Edition $99.99 Buy Now 1

The Black Mamba version comes with the same base game as the Kobe Bryant edition, but will have additional bonuses including 100K VC, 15K MyTEAM points, 2K24 starting five draft box with three option packs, 10 box MyTEAM promo packs, a cover star sapphire card, on diamond shoe, 2-hour double XP coin and more.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom merch, tech deals from Walmart and over-ear headphones.