NBA 2K23 Summer League: How to Watch & Where to Buy Tickets

Let the games begin! The NBA 2K23 Summer League launches at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday (July 7).

All 30 NBA teams will be participating in the 11-day competition, which will feature 75 games — some of which will be played at Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada. The sports championship gives sports fans a chance to watch rookie players take the NBA court for the first time before they go on to potentially become stars in the league.

Each team will play five games in this year’s Summer League, which will take place from July 7-July 17. The top two teams from their first four games will play in the championship game on July 17.

Tickets to the NBA 2K23 Summer League games are available through Ticketmaster, NBAEvents.com and UNLV.com. At press time, tickets to Friday’s game start at $37 at Ticketmaster and about $55 for games on later dates. You can also purchase passes via StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

How to Watch NBA 2K23 Summer League Games Online for Free

The NBA and ESPN are ensuring that fans can catch all the Summer League action from home. NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 kicks off Thursday with a double-header starting with the Orlando Magic taking on the Houston Rockets. The game will air at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, followed by the Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers at midnight ET.

On Friday (July 8), NBA TV will launch into live coverage of three Summer League games, starting with the San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 5 p.m. ET. The remaining four games scheduled for Friday will broadcast on ESPN networks, which includes the Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets game, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Click here for more scheduling details.

If you’re a sports-loving cord-cutter, there are some clever ways to stream NBA 2K23 Summer League games online for free (for at least five days).

For example, FuboTV offers a one-week free trial and DirecTV Stream is running a promo deal that saves new customers up to $30 over two months (free trial included). A few other providers that allow viewers to stream live and on-demand sports and other programs include Vidgo, Verizon Fios, SlingTV, Cox cable or internet, Xfinity and Hulu + Live TV.