The Best Gifts to Spoil Your Cat or Dog for National Pet Day

Camila Cabello and her dog Eugene Fitzherbert pose in the press room at the iHeartRadio 106.1 KIIS FM Jingle Ball at Dickies Arena on December 3, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pets are more than just companions; they’re family. Whether you’re a cat person or a dog lover, there’s no denying that pets spend so much time showering humans with love that it’s only right that we dedicate an entire day to returning the favor. In honor of National Pet Day, which is Monday (April 11), we combed through the web to dig up 11 of the cutest and coolest gift ideas and pet supplies to spoil your four-legged friend.

Most of the items listed are available at major retailers such as PetSmart, Chewy, Petco, Amazon and Walmart for in-store pickup and regular shipping. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get your delivery in as little as one to two days depending on the item. Keep reading for a roundup of great pet gifts and pet supplies.

Goody Box Adventure Dog Toys & Treats $29.99 $56.44 47% OFF Buy Now 1

This Adventure box from Chewy.com comes with seven dog products bundled together to save you up to 60%. The package includes two full-size treats, three fun plush toys and a treat-dispensing toy, plus a yummy recipe inside, a full-size package of PetHonesty Multivitamin Soft Chews with glucosamine, vitamins C and A, omega fatty acids and more to help support your dog’s hip, joint, heart, skin and coat health. Chewy has several daily deals that you can shop for National Pet Day including “Buy 2, Get 3rd Free,” 35% off JustFoodFordDogs, other Goody Boxes starting at $25, and deals under $10.

Grayson Pup Favorite Child Raglan Dog Pullover $9.99 $ Buy Now 1

Want to dress up your pup? This adorable pullover from Target is available in green or gray. It’s designed for a smaller (10 pound) dog and is made from a blend of polyester and cotton. Target has great prices on pet food and pet supplies and clothing, including BOGO 30% off and 15% off flea and tick treatments.

You & Me Pineapple Cat Bed at Petco $15 $29.99 50% OFF Buy Now 1

For the furry friend who likes a little privacy while they rest, the You & Me Pineapple Cat Bed is a cozy haven shaped to look like a cute little pineapple. This 18-inch x 18-inch hooded hideaway features comforting textures and a fun garnish that dangles above the entrance. Other cute designs include the You & Me Cactus Bed ($15), Bobs From Skechers Cattitude Hooded Pyramid Bed ($7.50), EveryYay Snooze Fest Grey Play Cave Cat Bed ($15) and the EveryYay Snooze Fest White Faux Fur Cube Cat Bed ($15).

Cat Crack $11.99 $56.44 79% OFF Buy Now 1

Your feline might just go crazy for Cat Crack. No, seriously. If you’re not already familiar, Cat Crack is a popular catnip brand with a freshly grown herb blend that’s cat-approved.

Morpilot Pet Travel Carrier Bag $29.99 $59.99 50% OFF Buy Now 1

Heading on a trip? Take your pet anywhere with this lightweight but durable carrier bag. The Morpilot Pet Travel Carrier Bag is available in black or purple and recommended for pets up to 15 pounds. It comes with a soft cushion and a folding blue bowl as a gift.

Frisco Two Door Top Load Plastic Dog & Cat Kennel $20.13 $25.46 21% OFF Buy Now 1

Another good option to try out, the Frisco Two Door Top Load Plastic Dog & Cat Kennel. It has a hard, plastic shell that’s easy to clean, and a moat that surrounds the interior floor space in case of accidents. Wire mesh on the front and top doors give you access to your pet, but also helps them stay secure during travel with spring-loaded latches. And there’s multiple ventilation holes to allow fresh air to circulate.

Adjustable FIT Heart Boot Leggings at Walkee Paws $39.99 Buy Now 1

For the pets who don’t like getting their paws dirty, Walkee Paws has them covered (literally). The company sells indoor sock leggings, outdoor boot leggings, puffers, hats, socks, leashes and more. You can even match with your pet! And you’ll get free shipping when you spend $75 or more.

Active Pets Back Seat Cover $25.99 $39.96 35% OFF Buy Now 1

Carting around your pets can get messy at times. This durable car seat cover is designed to keeps your car clean while providing top-tier padding and you can use it in three ways: hammock style, bench style and cargo style.

Whisker City Sushi Cat Toys, 3 Pack $6.99 $ Buy Now 1

Sushi anyone? Satisfy your pet feline’s hunting instinct with this triple-pack of sushi-esque toys from PetSmart. Each toy includes a touch of catnip to further engage your kitty. Right now, PetSmart customers can save an extra 15% off when you spend $50 or more through April 17. And that’s not the only pet deal available: Door Dash is running a promo that takes 10% off your PetSmart orders (of $40 or more) placed from now though April 14 with the code PETDAY.

Kong Classic Dog Toy $13.99 $18.99 26% OFF Buy Now 1

Need a fun way to keep your dog occupied? Buy them a KONG Classic Dog Toy. It’s a mentally stimulating, durable toy for dogs who like to chew while also fulfilling the need to play.

Top Paw Orthopedic Lounger Dog Bed $79.99 $99.99 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Have an older dog? Pamper your more mature pet in this cozy orthopedic dog bed from Top Paw. The bed comes in different sizes and includes memory foam with polyfill stuffing, and a washable cover. You also might like the Bedsure Orthapedic Dog Bed, which is on sale at Amazon for $39.94.