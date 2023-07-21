Naruto x ColourPop: Here Are All the Ways to Shop the Limited Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Attention, anime fans: ColourPop’s Naruto collection is here! But it might not be in stock for very long.

Inspired by the wildly popular manga series, the Naruto x ColourPop collection features gel eyeliners, eyeshadows and more available in glittering golds, neutrals and vibrant pops of color including metallic blue, yellow and pink inspired by the anime characters, Naruto Uzumaki, Sakura Haruno and Sasuke Uchiha.

The collection starts at $9-$12, for gel eyeliners, metallic eye shadows, glitter gel and Chakra Lux Lip Oil. The larger eyeshadow palettes are priced from $24-$32 and the full collection is $89.

NARUTO x ColourPop Collection

The NARUTO x ColourPop Collection is currently available on ColourPop.com. The collection will be available at Ulta Beauty starting July 30th.

Naruto, the popular manga series created by Masashi Kishimoto in 1999, has sold over 250 million copies globally. The Naruto franchise became an animated series and film franchise and has expanded into video games, board games, clothes, shoes, backpacks and lots of other merchandise for anime fans to collect.

The manga was adapted into an animated series in 2002, which aired for five seasons. A sequel series, Naruto: Shippuden, debuted in 2007 and ended in 2017. If you’re interested in streaming Naruto, episodes are available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and Hulu.

Shop the Naruto x ColourPop full collection set below.

The full collection includes Naruto Pressed Powder, Super Shock Shadows, BFF Crème Gel Liners, Chakra Lux Lip Oil, and Gold Dust Gliterally Obsessed Body Glitter Gel. Another popular choice, the Ninja-in-Training Set ($32) includes the pressed powder palette and glitter gel.